The best Shokz Prime Day deals include headphones and earbuds every runner or cyclist can love

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Lots of the Shokz lineup went on sale for Prime Day. So run, don’t walk if you’ve been curious about bone-conduction headphones or open earbuds for when you walk or run or bike. If you need to maintain situational awareness while you exercise, but you also want a playlist to help you keep pace, you need to check out these audio deals. As always, Prime pricing can shift fast, so grab what looks good before the discounts are gone. And an account is required, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that covers you through the main event, which runs until June 26.

This is the Shokz-only cut, including models that PopSci recommends in our best bone-conduction headphones guide, but we also rounded up the best traditional wireless headphone deals across many brands if that’s more your jam.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 $124.95 (was $179.95) The bone-conduction pick for most runners, 31% off See It



The OpenRun Pro 2 is the one most runners should buy, especially while it’s up to 40% off. Older bone-conduction headphones were thin on bass, and the Pro 2 fixes that with a second air-conduction driver that fills in the low end while the bone-conduction side keeps your ears open to traffic and trail noise. Shokz rates it for 12 hours of playback, and a five-minute charge gets you back out the door.

Shokz OpenDots ONE $139.95 (was $199.95) Clip-on open-ear earbuds for all-day wear, 30% off See It



The OpenDots ONE earbuds take a different approach from everything else here. Instead of a headband or an earhook, each bud clips onto your ear like a cuff and plays into your ear canal, which makes it the most comfortable Shokz for wearing through a full workday not just a workout. It can decode Dolby Audio tracks, and Shokz rates it for up to 40 hours of playback with the case. Get this one if you want an open-ear option that disappears on your head rather than gear you’d only put on for a run.

Best Shokz bone-conduction headphone deals

Best Shokz open-ear earbud deals

Best Shokz headset deals for work calls