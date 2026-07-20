Bose’s QuietComfort headphones are $130 off, just in time for back-to-school

The summer sale takes up to $130 off Bose's award-winning noise-cancelling headphones, earbuds, and portable speakers.

By Tony Ware

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Tony Ware

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College is a place to learn, but college living isn’t designed to help. Whether you have a noisy roommate or someone down the hall blasting their music at main stage levels, distractions are the rule, not the exception. That’s why active noise-canceling headphones and/or earbuds are essential school gear, and Bose QuietComfort is ANC trusted by consumers and other companies. Right now, Bose has headphones, earbuds, and speakers in all kinds of colorways on sale for summer, but it’s never a bad time to think about back-to-school. The $130 off the QuietComfort headphones is a strong price outside of holiday sales, so if you missed getting a Prime Day deal, it’s still a good time to save.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones $229.00 (was $359.00)

The dorm-and-library noise-canceller, and this sale’s deepest discount.

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While they’re not the Ultra flagship, the QuietComfort Headphones are the bang-for-the-buck Bose for students on a budget. The company’s active noise cancellation is still the bar other pairs get measured against and is quiet enough to turn a busy dorm or a loud library into a study booth. Plus, the earcups are comfortable enough for long nights writing papers or wandering the quad searching for inspirato. Battery runs about 24 hours, so a single charge covers a week of commutes and classes.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) $249.00 (was $299.00)

The best earbuds for tuning out a loud campus.

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If you do want something flagship, and something more pocketable, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) block more outside noise than almost anything else we have put in our ears, which matters when your roommate or sibling is up and you have a paper due. You can read our review for the full breakdown. At $50 off, they are the priciest pick here, but they are the one worth stretching for if you need a quiet space in a crowded place and want the most advanced algorithms and expressive audio.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $149.00 (was $179.00)

Bose noise cancellation for the library, $100 less than the Ultra.

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The QuietComfort Earbuds do the important part, blocking noise, for a hundred dollars less than the Ultra pair. They offer a secure fit for walking to class and cancellation you can dial up in a packed study hall. If you can live without CustomTune Sound, Immersive Audio, ActiveSense adaptive mode, SpeechClarity calls, and such, this is the smarter buy at $149.

Best Bose portable speaker deals

Bose’s portable speakers are on sale, too, if you have an understanding roommate/family or just need to touch grass after a long lecture. The SoundLink Max is the loudest and longest-lasting of the bunch, while the palm-sized SoundLink Micro is the sleeper pick at just under $100 and small enough to clip to a backpack strap.

 
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Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.