Amazon is blowing out Jackery solar generators and portable power stations before the brutal winter weather hits

Don't wait until the bad weather arrives to grab a solar generator to keep your devices and appliances alive during a camping trip or emergency.

By Stan Horaczek

I used my portable power station quite a bit last winter. We had lots of snow and brutal winds here in Upstate New York, and that’s a recipe for busted power lines. Right now is the best time to buy a solar generator before supplies start dwindling and prices start rising. Amazon currently has a wide range of Jackery portable power stations and solar generators for their lowest prices of the year, so grab one and stay ready to keep your devices powered when the grid isn’t an option.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station,1070Wh LiFePO4 Battery $448 (was $749)

The Explorer 1000 is a great all-around option for camping an emergencies.

This isn’t the cheapest model that’s on sale, but it is one of the most veratile. The 1,070Wh battery has enough capacity to charge the average smartphone 74 times. It’s enough to juice up a drone 20 times or keep Star Link internet running for between 10 and 30 hours. With this kind of output, you can keep larger devices like laptops running during a blackout.

It has an array of full-on AC outlets, as well as dedicated USB ports, all of which can pump out power at the same time. The chunky handle makes it easy to carry and the current-gen battery tech means you can charge and deplete it up to 4,000 times before the battery starts giving out.

This is a great option for a family who just wants a little help during power outages, emergencies, or camping trips. It can also work as an uninterruptible power source, so you can plug in crucial devices and the battery backup will kick on almost instantly when the grid goes down.

Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Portable Power Station, 256Wh LiFePO4 Battery with 300W AC/100W USB-C Output $189 (was $249)

The Explorer 240 is a great option if you only want to keep smaller devices powered up.

If you don’t need a ton of backup juice, this smaller pack is a great option. It has enough capacity to charge a smartphone fully up to 12 times. So, if you’re a working content creator and you need to power your cameras and laptop on-site-, this is a great option. I have a similar but older version of this that I use to power an LED light in my storage unit when I’m there digging through stuff. It comes in handy way more often than you’d think.

