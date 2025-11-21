Amazon is blowing out EF EcoFlow portable power stations for up to 50% off during its Black Friday Week sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
As extreme weather events become more common and interest in off-grid solutions rises, a reliable portable power station is transitioning from a luxury item to a household essential. EF ECOFLOW, known for its durable LiFePO4 battery platforms, has put several of its most popular models on sale.
A portable power station or solar generator is an investment, which is why we love to see deals on them. You don’t want to wait for an emergency to roll around before grabbing one. You could spend your next power outage playing Nintendo Switch and watching movies instead of scrounging around for more candles.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 $349 (was $699)See It
Whether you’re prepping for a weekend off-grid or simply need reliable home backup, the DELTA 2 delivers substantial power in a compact package. It features LiFePO4 battery chemistry, providing 1024Wh of capacity and a stable 1800W AC output—enough to handle essential appliances like a refrigerator or power tools. Crucially, the unit recharges from 0 to 80 percent in just under an hour. Right now, this capable unit is available for $349.00, representing a significant drop from its typical price point of $699.00
Shop the DELTA 2 Deal on Amazon
DELTA 2 & RIVER 2 Pro
|Product
|Pricing & Link
|Key Features
|DELTA 2 (1024Wh)
|$349 (was $699)
|1024Wh LiFePO4, 1800W AC output, 0-80% charge in 50 min. Ideal for home essentials.
|RIVER 2 Pro (768Wh)
|$299** (was $529)
|768Wh LiFePO4, 70 min fast charging, 800W output. Excellent for RVs/camping.
DELTA & Ultra Series: High-Capacity Home Solutions
|Product
|Pricing & Link
|Key Features
|DELTA 2 Max (2048Wh)
|$699** (was $1,299)
|2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 3400W X-Boost Output, Ultra-Fast Charging.
|DELTA Pro Ultra Bundle
|$4,999** (was $7,997)
|6.1kWh (base unit) Home Power System with Smart Home Panel 2. 7200W Output.
|DELTA Pro (3600Wh)
|$1,329** (was $2,795)
|3600W AC Outlets, 2.7H Fast Charge, Lifepo4 Battery.
|DELTA 3 Ultra (3072Wh)
|$999** (was $1,399)
|3072Wh LiFePO4, 3600W (Surge 7200W) Output.
|DELTA Pro 3 (4096Wh)
|$2,099** (was $3,699)
|4096Wh LFP Battery, 4000W AC Output, Expandable.
|DELTA Pro 10.8kWh Bundle
|$3,448 (was $4,098)
|DELTA Pro with 2 Extra Batteries for massive capacity.
Portable & Light Adventure Power
|Product
|Pricing & Link
|Key Features
|RIVER 3 (245Wh)
|$179** (was $239)
|245Wh LiFePO4, 300W (Up to 600W) AC Output, 1 Hr Fast Charging.
|RIVER 2 Max 500 (499Wh)
|$249** (was $449)
|499Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 1 Hour Fast Charging, Up to 1000W Output.
|TRAIL 200 DC (192Wh)
|$104.00** (was $200.00)
|Ultra-light 4 lb compact power, 220W DC Output. Ideal for light camping.
Accessories & Generators
|Product
|Pricing & Link
|Key Features
|3200W Dual Fuel Smart Generator
|$1,189** (was $1,799)
|DC Fast Charging, runs on LPG and Gas, smart control via App.
|WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner
|$1,299** (was $2,299)
|1800W Cooling / 2000W Heating, 8H Wireless Running.
|DELTA 2 Smart Extra Battery
|$329** (was $599)
|1024Wh LiFePO4 Expansion Battery for DELTA 2.
|DELTA Pro 3 4096Wh Extra Battery
|$1,699** (was $2,599)
|4096Wh Expansion Battery.
|Extra Battery for Delta Pro Ultra
|$1,899** (was $3,299)
|Lifepo4 Battery Backup.
|800W Alternator Charger
|$289** (was $499)
|3-in-1 Fast DC-DC Charger, Car Battery Charger & Jump Starter.
|Rapid Power Bank (25,000mAh)
|$80** (was $110)
|170W Portable Charger, Dual 140W USB-C Ports.
|Rapid Power Bank (Retractable)
|$80** (was $140)
|25,000mAh, 170W, with Built-in and Retractable Cables.
|RAPID Pro 3-in-1 Power Bank
|$65** (was $90)
|10,000mAh, 67W Foldable AC Plug, Detachable USB-C Cable.
2025 Holiday Gift Guide