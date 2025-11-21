Amazon is blowing out EF EcoFlow portable power stations for up to 50% off during its Black Friday Week sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As extreme weather events become more common and interest in off-grid solutions rises, a reliable portable power station is transitioning from a luxury item to a household essential. EF ECOFLOW, known for its durable LiFePO4 battery platforms, has put several of its most popular models on sale.

A portable power station or solar generator is an investment, which is why we love to see deals on them. You don’t want to wait for an emergency to roll around before grabbing one. You could spend your next power outage playing Nintendo Switch and watching movies instead of scrounging around for more candles.

Whether you’re prepping for a weekend off-grid or simply need reliable home backup, the DELTA 2 delivers substantial power in a compact package. It features LiFePO4 battery chemistry, providing 1024Wh of capacity and a stable 1800W AC output—enough to handle essential appliances like a refrigerator or power tools. Crucially, the unit recharges from 0 to 80 percent in just under an hour. Right now, this capable unit is available for $349.00, representing a significant drop from its typical price point of $699.00

DELTA 2 & RIVER 2 Pro

Product Pricing & Link Key Features DELTA 2 (1024Wh) $349 (was $699) Shop DELTA 2 1024Wh LiFePO4, 1800W AC output, 0-80% charge in 50 min. Ideal for home essentials. RIVER 2 Pro (768Wh) $299** (was $529) Shop RIVER 2 Pro 768Wh LiFePO4, 70 min fast charging, 800W output. Excellent for RVs/camping.

DELTA & Ultra Series: High-Capacity Home Solutions

Portable & Light Adventure Power

Product Pricing & Link Key Features RIVER 3 (245Wh) $179** (was $239) Buy RIVER 3 245Wh LiFePO4, 300W (Up to 600W) AC Output, 1 Hr Fast Charging. RIVER 2 Max 500 (499Wh) $249** (was $449) Buy RIVER 2 Max 499Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 1 Hour Fast Charging, Up to 1000W Output. TRAIL 200 DC (192Wh) $104.00** (was $200.00) Buy TRAIL 200 DC Ultra-light 4 lb compact power, 220W DC Output. Ideal for light camping.

