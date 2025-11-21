Amazon is blowing out EF EcoFlow portable power stations for up to 50% off during its Black Friday Week sale

Don't wait for the next power outage to invest in a portable power station. You could save hundreds on EF EcoFlow's most popular models right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

As extreme weather events become more common and interest in off-grid solutions rises, a reliable portable power station is transitioning from a luxury item to a household essential. EF ECOFLOW, known for its durable LiFePO4 battery platforms, has put several of its most popular models on sale.

A portable power station or solar generator is an investment, which is why we love to see deals on them. You don’t want to wait for an emergency to roll around before grabbing one. You could spend your next power outage playing Nintendo Switch and watching movies instead of scrounging around for more candles.

Whether you’re prepping for a weekend off-grid or simply need reliable home backup, the DELTA 2 delivers substantial power in a compact package. It features LiFePO4 battery chemistry, providing 1024Wh of capacity and a stable 1800W AC output—enough to handle essential appliances like a refrigerator or power tools. Crucially, the unit recharges from 0 to 80 percent in just under an hour. Right now, this capable unit is available for $349.00, representing a significant drop from its typical price point of $699.00

DELTA 2 & RIVER 2 Pro

Product Pricing & Link Key Features
DELTA 2 (1024Wh) $349 (was $699)

Shop DELTA 2

 1024Wh LiFePO4, 1800W AC output, 0-80% charge in 50 min. Ideal for home essentials.
RIVER 2 Pro (768Wh) $299** (was $529)

Shop RIVER 2 Pro

 768Wh LiFePO4, 70 min fast charging, 800W output. Excellent for RVs/camping.

DELTA & Ultra Series: High-Capacity Home Solutions

Product Pricing & Link Key Features
DELTA 2 Max (2048Wh) $699** (was $1,299)

Buy DELTA 2 Max

 2048Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 3400W X-Boost Output, Ultra-Fast Charging.
DELTA Pro Ultra Bundle $4,999** (was $7,997)

Buy DELTA Pro Ultra Bundle

 6.1kWh (base unit) Home Power System with Smart Home Panel 2. 7200W Output.
DELTA Pro (3600Wh) $1,329** (was $2,795)

Buy DELTA Pro (3600Wh)

 3600W AC Outlets, 2.7H Fast Charge, Lifepo4 Battery.
DELTA 3 Ultra (3072Wh) $999** (was $1,399)

Buy DELTA 3 Ultra

 3072Wh LiFePO4, 3600W (Surge 7200W) Output.
DELTA Pro 3 (4096Wh) $2,099** (was $3,699)

Buy DELTA Pro 3

 4096Wh LFP Battery, 4000W AC Output, Expandable.
DELTA Pro 10.8kWh Bundle $3,448 (was $4,098)

Buy DELTA Pro 10.8kWh

 DELTA Pro with 2 Extra Batteries for massive capacity.

Portable & Light Adventure Power

Product Pricing & Link Key Features
RIVER 3 (245Wh) $179** (was $239)

Buy RIVER 3

 245Wh LiFePO4, 300W (Up to 600W) AC Output, 1 Hr Fast Charging.
RIVER 2 Max 500 (499Wh) $249** (was $449)

Buy RIVER 2 Max

 499Wh LiFePO4 Battery, 1 Hour Fast Charging, Up to 1000W Output.
TRAIL 200 DC (192Wh) $104.00** (was $200.00)

Buy TRAIL 200 DC

 Ultra-light 4 lb compact power, 220W DC Output. Ideal for light camping.

Accessories & Generators

Product Pricing & Link Key Features
3200W Dual Fuel Smart Generator $1,189** (was $1,799)

Buy Dual Fuel Smart Generator

 DC Fast Charging, runs on LPG and Gas, smart control via App.
WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner $1,299** (was $2,299)

Buy WAVE 3 AC

 1800W Cooling / 2000W Heating, 8H Wireless Running.
DELTA 2 Smart Extra Battery $329** (was $599)

Buy DELTA 2 Extra Battery

 1024Wh LiFePO4 Expansion Battery for DELTA 2.
DELTA Pro 3 4096Wh Extra Battery $1,699** (was $2,599)

Buy Pro 3 Extra Battery

 4096Wh Expansion Battery.
Extra Battery for Delta Pro Ultra $1,899** (was $3,299)

Buy Pro Ultra Extra Battery

 Lifepo4 Battery Backup.
800W Alternator Charger $289** (was $499)

Buy 800W Alternator Charger

 3-in-1 Fast DC-DC Charger, Car Battery Charger & Jump Starter.
Rapid Power Bank (25,000mAh) $80** (was $110)

Buy Rapid Power Bank (Dual USB-C)

 170W Portable Charger, Dual 140W USB-C Ports.
Rapid Power Bank (Retractable) $80** (was $140)

Buy Rapid Bank (Retractable)

 25,000mAh, 170W, with Built-in and Retractable Cables.
RAPID Pro 3-in-1 Power Bank $65** (was $90)

Buy RAPID Pro 3-in-1

 10,000mAh, 67W Foldable AC Plug, Detachable USB-C Cable.

 

 
