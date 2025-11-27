Amazon is blowing out our favorite solar generators from Jackery, Bluetti, EcoFlow and more with massive Black Friday discounts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I recommend everyone pick up a solar generator or portable power station. I have tested a ton of them and they have come in handy for me and my family during countless power outages and outdoor adventures. These portable power boxes aren’t cheap, though, which is why these Black Friday deals are so important. Right now, most of our favorite models are at their lowest prices of the year. Traditionally, they don’t get any cheaper any other time, so grab the one you want now and be proud of yourself next time the grid goes down.

Jackery’s 1000 v2 bundle is the classic “buy it once” setup for outages and weekend camping. You get a 1,070Wh LiFePO₄ power station plus a 200W panel, so you can keep a fridge, CPAP, and everyone’s devices running without touching a gas generator.



EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 is a best-selling portable power station because it punches way above its size: a 1,024Wh LiFePO₄ battery, a 1,800W inverter that can run most household appliances, and very fast AC charging. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone who wants one box that works for both blackouts and camping trips.



If you want something closer to whole-home backup, the BLUETTI AC200L kit steps up with 2,048Wh of expandable LiFePO₄ storage and four 2,400W AC outlets. Paired with the included 200W panel, it’s a compelling option for storm prep, RVs, and off-grid cabins without going all the way to a huge 10kWh system.

