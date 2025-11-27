Amazon is blowing out our favorite solar generators from Jackery, Bluetti, EcoFlow and more with massive Black Friday discounts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I recommend everyone pick up a solar generator or portable power station. I have tested a ton of them and they have come in handy for me and my family during countless power outages and outdoor adventures. These portable power boxes aren’t cheap, though, which is why these Black Friday deals are so important. Right now, most of our favorite models are at their lowest prices of the year. Traditionally, they don’t get any cheaper any other time, so grab the one you want now and be proud of yourself next time the grid goes down.
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel $599 (was $1,299)See It
Jackery’s 1000 v2 bundle is the classic “buy it once” setup for outages and weekend camping. You get a 1,070Wh LiFePO₄ power station plus a 200W panel, so you can keep a fridge, CPAP, and everyone’s devices running without touching a gas generator.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 $349 (was $699)See It
EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 is a best-selling portable power station because it punches way above its size: a 1,024Wh LiFePO₄ battery, a 1,800W inverter that can run most household appliances, and very fast AC charging. It’s an easy recommendation for anyone who wants one box that works for both blackouts and camping trips.
BLUETTI AC200L Solar Generator Kit, 200W Solar PanelSee It
If you want something closer to whole-home backup, the BLUETTI AC200L kit steps up with 2,048Wh of expandable LiFePO₄ storage and four 2,400W AC outlets. Paired with the included 200W panel, it’s a compelling option for storm prep, RVs, and off-grid cabins without going all the way to a huge 10kWh system.
Jackery solar generator deals
- Jackery Amazon store Black Friday deals
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W solar panel $599 (was $1,299)
- Jackery HomePower 3000 with 2×200W solar panels $1,423 (was $2,999)
- Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (293Wh) $159 (was $259)
- Jackery Expansion Battery Pack 2000 Plus (2042Wh) $747 (was $879)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 portable power station (2042Wh) $699 (was $1,499)
- Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus with protective cover (5040Wh) $2,754 (was $4,999)
- Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station (518Wh) $284 (was $499)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100W bifacial portable solar panel $198 (was $299)
- Jackery Explorer 240D power bank (256Wh LiFePO4) $132 (was $299)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 + 3-port 102W fast charger bundle (1070Wh) $419 (was $899)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 + 2×100W solar panels (2042Wh) $1,099 (was $2,099)
- Jackery SolarSaga 100 Prime bifacial DIY 100W solar panel (IP68) $170 (was $299)
- Jackery Battery Pack 3600 Extra Battery (3584Wh LiFePO4) $1,199 (was $2,099)
- Jackery SolarSaga 40W Air foldable solar panel $79 (was $129)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus with expandable 4085Wh battery $2,185 (was $3,199)
EcoFlow solar generator deals
- EcoFlow Amazon store Black Friday deals
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 portable power station (1024Wh LiFePO4) $349 (was $699)
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station (3600Wh, 3600W AC) $1,329 (was $2,799)
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max portable power station (2048Wh, 3400W X-Boost) $699 (was $1,199)
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 portable power station (4096Wh, 4000W, 120/240V) $2,099 (was $3,699)
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra 12kWh power station + extra battery (7200W AC) $5,698 (was $8,999)
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra portable power station (3072Wh, 3600W/7200W surge) $999 (was $1,399)
- EcoFlow 220W portable solar panel (IP68, high-efficiency) $199 (was $559)
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro portable power station (768Wh, 70-minute fast charge) $299 (was $529)
- EcoFlow RIVER 3 portable power station (245Wh, up to 600W AC) $179 (was $239)
- EcoFlow River 2 Max solar generator kit (512Wh + 160W panel) $415 (was $699)
- EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC power bank station (288Wh, 300W DC) $139 (was $249)
- EcoFlow Rapid 25,000mAh 170W power bank with built-in cables (silver) $79 (was $139)
- EcoFlow Rapid Pro 27,650mAh 300W 4-port power bank $149 (was $219)
- EcoFlow Rapid 25,000mAh 170W power bank with dual 140W USB-C (black) $79 (was $139)
- EcoFlow WAVE 3 portable AC with add-on battery (cooling & heating) $1,299 (was $2,299)
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra + Smart Home Panel 6000Wh backup bundle $4,999 (was $7,997)
- EcoFlow 3200W dual-fuel smart generator (LPG & gas, DELTA Pro compatible) $1,189 (was $1,799)
BLUETTI solar generator deals
- BLUETTI Solar Generator Amazon store Black Friday deals
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 + 100W solar panel (1024Wh, 4×1800W AC) $549 (was $1,299)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 + 200W solar panel kit (1024Wh) $599 (was $1,399)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 & B300K with TT-30 cable (5529.6Wh backup) $2,499 (was $3,699)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 + PV cable (2764.8Wh, simultaneous 120/240V output) $1,299 (was $1,799)
- BLUETTI AC200L kit with 200W solar panel (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,029 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI AC70 + 200W solar panel (768Wh, 2×1000W AC, fast charge) $599 (was $999)
- BLUETTI AC180 + 200W solar panel (1152Wh, 4×1800W AC) $645 (was $1,099)
- BLUETTI AC2A + 100W solar panel (204Wh, 2×300W AC, 40-minute fast charge) $279 (was $499)
- BLUETTI EB3A + 100W solar panel (268Wh, 2×600W AC, LFP backup) $329 (was $499)
- BLUETTI AC50B + 100W solar panel (448Wh/700W portable power station) $399 (was $598)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 + 350W solar panel (1024Wh compact backup) $948 (was $1,549)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 + 2×200W solar panels (1024Wh, 4×1800W AC) $999 (was $1,699)
- BLUETTI AC70 + 100W solar panel (768Wh, 2×1000W AC, fast charge) $469 (was $599)
- BLUETTI AC200L + 350W solar panel (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC, 3600W lifting) $1,199 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI AC200L + 2×200W solar panels (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,299 (was $2,499)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 + 350W solar panel (2073.6Wh, 4×2600W AC) $1,119 (was $2,499)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 + 3×200W solar panels (2764.8Wh, 3840W AC, 120/240V) $2,124 (was $2,499)
- BLUETTI Apex 300 + 2×350W solar panels (2764.8Wh, dual-voltage) $2,399 (was $3,499)
- BLUETTI AC180 + 200W panel & car charger (1152Wh, 4×1800W AC) $949 (was $1,149)
- BLUETTI AC200L + 200W panel & car charger (2048Wh, 4×2400W AC) $1,299 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 + 200W panel & car charger (2073.6Wh) $1,299 (was $1,999)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 + 200W panel & car charger (1024Wh, 1800W output) $999 (was $1,399)
- BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 + 200W solar panel included (2073.6Wh, 17-year LFP) $999 (was $1,999)
GROWATT solar generator deals
- GROWATT INFINITY 2000 portable power station (2048Wh, 2400W AC) $599 (was $799)
- GROWATT HELIOS 3600 solar generator (3686Wh, 3600W whole-home backup) $1,099 (was $1,599)
DJI portable power station deals
- DJI Power 1000 V2 portable power station (1024Wh, 2600W output) $369 (was $799)
- DJI Power 2000 portable power station (2048Wh, 3000W output) $699 (was $1,299)
