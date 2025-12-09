Save hundreds on EF ECOFLOW solar generators and portable power stations with this limited Amazon deal

Don't wait for a black out or emergency to roll around before grabbing a portable power station or solar generator. The deals also include portable chargers for smaller devices.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

An assortment of EF ECOFLOW portable power stations on sale at Amazon
Pick your power station. EF ECOFLOW

Black Friday may be over, but the next black out is on its way (great pun, right?) Right now, Amazon has EF EcoFlow portable power stations and solar generators on sale at or below Cyber Week prices. These are powerful units, some of which can store enough juice to fuel an entire home when the grid goes down. Go grab one now and stick it in your emergency kit so you’ll have access to your devices when you need them.

Editor’s picks: Standout EF ECOFLOW power deals

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 1024Wh Portable Power Station $399 (was $479)

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 SOLAR GENERATOR
This is a sweet spot for users who want to keep something on-hand for emergencies.

EF ECOFLOW
See It

This model packs a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery and up to 1800W of AC output, which is plenty for essentials like a fridge, router, lights, and laptop during a short outage. It also supports fast charging and solar input, making it a compact, flexible option for both home backup and weekend camping.

EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Ultra 6144Wh + Smart Home Panel 2 $4,999 (was $7,499)

EF ECOFLOW Delta Pro portable power station
There’s enough juice in there to power an entire home.

EF ECOFLOW
See It

Get serious whole-home backup. With a massive 6144Wh LiFePO4 battery and 120/240V, 7200W AC output, it can run big loads like well pumps, AC units, and kitchen appliances. Paired with the Smart Home Panel 2, you can wire it directly into critical circuits so it kicks in when the grid goes down.

EF ECOFLOW Rapid 25,000mAh 170W Power Bank $89 (was $139)

EF ECOFLOW Rapid 25 portable charger
Chuck one in your bag and never go running for an outlet at the airport again.

EF ECOFLOW

With 25,000mAh of capacity and up to 170W total output (including high-watt USB-C), it can fast-charge laptops, tablets, phones, and more from one hub—ideal for flights, commuting, or working remotely without hunting for a wall outlet.

Home backup & large solar generators

Portable power stations & solar kits

Rapid power banks & compact chargers

 
