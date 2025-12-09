Save hundreds on EF ECOFLOW solar generators and portable power stations with this limited Amazon deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday may be over, but the next black out is on its way (great pun, right?) Right now, Amazon has EF EcoFlow portable power stations and solar generators on sale at or below Cyber Week prices. These are powerful units, some of which can store enough juice to fuel an entire home when the grid goes down. Go grab one now and stick it in your emergency kit so you’ll have access to your devices when you need them.
Editor’s picks: Standout EF ECOFLOW power deals
EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 1024Wh Portable Power Station $399 (was $479)
This model packs a 1024Wh LiFePO4 battery and up to 1800W of AC output, which is plenty for essentials like a fridge, router, lights, and laptop during a short outage. It also supports fast charging and solar input, making it a compact, flexible option for both home backup and weekend camping.
EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Ultra 6144Wh + Smart Home Panel 2 $4,999 (was $7,499)
Get serious whole-home backup. With a massive 6144Wh LiFePO4 battery and 120/240V, 7200W AC output, it can run big loads like well pumps, AC units, and kitchen appliances. Paired with the Smart Home Panel 2, you can wire it directly into critical circuits so it kicks in when the grid goes down.
EF ECOFLOW Rapid 25,000mAh 170W Power Bank $89 (was $139)
With 25,000mAh of capacity and up to 170W total output (including high-watt USB-C), it can fast-charge laptops, tablets, phones, and more from one hub—ideal for flights, commuting, or working remotely without hunting for a wall outlet.
Home backup & large solar generators
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro 3.6kWh + 400W Solar Generator Kit $1,898 (was $4,199)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 3 Ultra 3072Wh + 400W Solar Generator Kit $1,598 (was $2,599)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 3 Plus Solar Generator with 400W Panel $1,098 (was $1,799)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro Ultra 6144Wh with Smart Home Panel 2 $4,999 (was $7,499)
- EF ECOFLOW 3200W Dual-Fuel Smart Generator (Gas/LPG) $1,258 (was $1,798)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Pro 3 4000Wh Extra Battery $1,898 (was $2,599)
Portable power stations & solar kits
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 1024Wh Portable Power Station $399 (was $479)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA 3 Max 2048Wh Portable Power Station $798 (was $1,199)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Max 499Wh Portable Power Station $263 (was $449)
- EF ECOFLOW TRAIL 300 288Wh DC Power Station $147 (was $249)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Pro 768Wh Solar Generator Kit (160W Panel + Bag) $499 (was $589)
Rapid power banks & compact chargers
- EF ECOFLOW Rapid 25,000mAh 170W Power Bank (Silver, Built-In Cables) $95 (was $149)
- EF ECOFLOW Rapid 25,000mAh 170W Power Bank (Black, Dual 140W USB-C) $89 (was $139)
- EF ECOFLOW Rapid Pro 10,000mAh 3-in-1 Power Bank with 67W AC Plug $69 (was $89)
- EF ECOFLOW Rapid Pro 27,650mAh 300W 4-Port Power Bank $159 (was $219)
2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide