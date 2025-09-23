The Home Depot has dozens of portable power stations and solar generators at clearance prices during this fall sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You should really have a portable power station or solar generator in your home. You don’t need a prepper to want to keep your devices powered when the grid goes down. Right now, Home Depot has deep discounts on dozens of models from the most popular brands like Jackery, Anker, and Bluetti. Is it the most fun purchase ever? Probably not. But, you’ll certainly be glad you made the investment next time the lights go out and you can bask in the glow of the internet all night.
Jackery Explorer 1000V2 $449 (was $778.77)See It
This 1000Wh power station delivers 1500W of continuous power, making it capable of running a full-size refrigerator for 17 hours or charging laptops over 10 times. The unit can power essential appliances during outages including coffee makers, fans, and medical devices. At 42% off, this represents one of the steepest discounts on a proven mid-capacity power station that’s perfect for both emergency preparedness and weekend camping trips.
OUPES S012 1200W Solar Generator $622.49 (was $829.99)See It
This complete solar charging system provides 992Wh of storage capacity and can power a mini-fridge for 14 hours or run LED lights for over 80 hours. The included 220W solar panel allows full recharging in 5-6 hours of direct sunlight, making this ideal for extended off-grid use. You get everything needed for solar power in one package, saving over $200 compared to buying components separately.
Anker SOLIX F3000 $1,799 (was $2,499)See It
This high-capacity 3072Wh unit provides enough power to run a window AC unit for 3-4 hours or keep your entire home’s essential circuits running during extended outages. With 3600W continuous output, it can handle power-hungry appliances like electric kettles, hair dryers, and power tools simultaneously. The 28% discount makes this premium home backup solution accessible without the complexity of installing a permanent whole-house generator.
Compact & Portable Power Solutions (Under 1500W)
BLUETTI
- BLUETTI AC2P Power Station $169 (was $249)
- BLUETTI EL30V2 Power Station $219 (was $299)
- BLUETTI X30 CPAP Battery Backup $249 (was $323.77)
- BLUETTI X60 CPAP Battery Backup $429 (was $602.08)
- BLUETTI EL100V2 Solar Generator $449 (was $799)
- BLUETTI AC180 Power Station $699 (was $926.78)
Jackery
- Jackery Explorer 300 Plus $199 (was $292.39)
- Jackery Explorer 600 Plus $379 (was $486.37)
- Jackery Explorer 1000V2 $449 (was $778.77)
- Jackery 600 V2 Solar Generator $519 (was $699)
- Jackery 1000V2 with 100W Solar Panel $599 (was $1,049)
- Jackery 1000V2 with 100W Mini Solar Panel $599 (was $973.71)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus $609 (was $999)
OUPES
- OUPES Exodus 1500 Battery Generator $419 (was $903.61)
- OUPES Exodus 1500 with 100W Solar Panel $516 (was $619.99)
- OUPES S012 1200W Solar Generator $622.49 (was $829.99)
Anker
- Anker SOLIX C1000X Power Station $549 (was $899)
- Anker C1000X Solar Generator with 200W Panel $769 (was $1,448)
Mid-Range Power Solutions (1500W-3000W)
EcoFlow
- EcoFlow Delta 2 with Extra Battery $959 (was $1,343.60)
OUPES
- OUPES Mega 1 2000W Solar Generator $688 (was $819.99)
- OUPES Mega 2 Battery Generator $799 (was $1,029.99)
- OUPES Exodus 2400 with 200W Solar Panels $878 (was $1,069.99)
- OUPES Mega 2 with 220W Solar Panel $923 (was $1,299.99)
- OUPES Exodus 2400 with 220W Solar Panel $951.99 (was $1,359.99)
- OUPES Mega 2 with Two 220W Solar Panels $1,076.39 (was $1,379.99)
- OUPES Mega 2 with Extra Battery $1,449.99 (was $1,789.99)
Jackery
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 $849 (was $1,499)
- Jackery 1000V2 with Two 200W Solar Panels $1,059 (was $1,499)
- Jackery 1000 Plus with 200W Solar Panel $1,069 (was $1,461.05)
- Jackery 2000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel $1,099 (was $1,999)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus $1,209 (was $1,821.87)
- Jackery 2000 Plus with 200W Solar Panel $1,349 (was $2,533.18)
Anker
- Anker SOLIX F1500 $849 (was $1,244.96)
- Anker F1500 with 200W Solar Panel $1,099 (was $1,948)
BLUETTI
- BLUETTI PR200V2 Premium Power Station $1,099 (was $1,250)
- BLUETTI AC200PL with 200W Solar Panel $1,299 (was $2,131.88)
- BLUETTI AC200PL with Alternator Charger $1,298 (was $2,010.72)
- BLUETTI AC200PL with 350W Solar Panel $1,499 (was $2,222.73)
- BLUETTI AC200L Power Station $1,599 (was $1,854.49)
Milwaukee
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Kit $999 (was $1,509.78)
High-Capacity Power Solutions (3000W-4000W)
OUPES
- OUPES Mega 3 Solar Generator $1,299 (was $1,429.99)
- OUPES Mega 3 Plus with Three 240W Solar Panels $1,687.19 (was $2,219.99)
- OUPES Mega 3 with Two 240W Solar Panels $1,699 (was $2,069.99)
- OUPES Mega 2 Plus with Extra Battery and 3 Solar Panels $1,853.09 (was $2,129.99)
- OUPES Mega 5 Power Station $1,899 (was $2,229.99)
- OUPES Battery Generator Mega 3 and B2 $1,999 (was $2,179.99)
- OUPES Mega 5 with Three 240W Solar Panels $2,243 (was $2,669.99)
Jackery
- Jackery Explorer 3000 V2 $1,399 (was $1,997.10)
- Jackery Battery Pack 3600 $1,499 (was $2,099)
- Jackery 2000 Plus with Two 200W Solar Panels $1,499 (was $2,874.98)
- Jackery Explorer 3000 v2 with Trolley $1,499 (was $2,099)
- Jackery Explorer 3000 v2 with Transfer Switch $1,799 (was $2,399)
- Jackery Explorer 3000 v2 with Explorer 300Plus $1,899 (was $2,299)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus with Expandable Battery $2,199 (was $3,702.82)
- Jackery 2000 Plus with Extra Battery Pack and 2 Solar Panels $2,199 (was $4,081)
- Jackery 2000 Plus with Two 200W Solar Panels and Transfer Switch $2,409 (was $3,099)
Anker
- Anker SOLIX F3000 $1,799 (was $2,499)
- Anker F2600 with Two 200W Solar Panels $1,999 (was $3,297)
- Anker F3000 with 400W Solar Panel $2,099 (was $3,299)
- Anker SOLIX F3800 $2,649 (was $3,499)
- Anker F3800 with 400W Solar Panel $3,099 (was $4,398)
BLUETTI
- BLUETTI APEX300 Power Generator $1,699 (was $2,399)
EcoFlow
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro $1,799 (was $1,900.28)
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro with 400W Solar Panel $2,099 (was $2,758.43)
- EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra Battery Pack $2,299 (was $2,449.02)
Premium & Whole-Home Backup Solutions (4000W+)
Milwaukee
Jackery
- Jackery Battery Pack 5000Plus $2,299 (was $2,923.08)
- Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus $2,999 (was $3,499)
- Jackery 3000 /6000W Peak with 2 Extra Battery Pack and 500 x Solar Panel $3,399 (was $5,519.53)
- Jackery 5K Plus with Two 500X Solar Panels $4,199 (was $4,999)
- Jackery 5000Plus with 240V Manual Transfer Switch and Two 500X Solar Panels $4,699 (was $6,199)
OUPES
- OUPES Mega5 and B5 10kWh Battery Generator $3,149 (was $3,569.99)
- OUPES Mega 5 Plus with Extra Battery and 5 Solar Panels $3,655.42 (was $4,457.83)
EcoFlow
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro 2 with Double Voltage Hub $3,499 (was $3,856
More deals, reviews, and buying guides