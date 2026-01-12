Get a 4-pack of these UGREEN Air Tracker tags for just $23—less than the price of one Apple AirTag

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I lose my keys every couple days. Last time, I found them under the dog bed for some reason. If you’re often losing things, these UGREEN tracker tags could save you a lot of time and aggravation. Right now, Amazon has a four-pack of them for just $23, which is cheaper than a single Apple AirTag. I’ve also included a bunch more UGREEN deals as the company has a wide range of electronic accessories on discount right now.
UGREEN FineTrack Air Tracker Tags (iOS Only) $23 (was $35)
UGREEN FineTrack (iOS only) is a 4-pack of Bluetooth trackers that integrates with Apple Find My tech. You pair it with an iPhone or iPad and manage it from the Items tab; when it’s nearby you can play a sound, and when it’s out of range it can surface a last-known location via the Find My network. It also supports lost-item alerts, Lost Mode (with contact info), and location sharing with family on iOS 17+. Power comes from a replaceable battery rated up to 2 years. It’s Apple MFi certified with end-to-end encryption claims, and it’s not compatible with Android (macOS viewing only).
Editor’s picks
For the person who’s done fighting for laptop ports
UGREEN DisplayLink Dock (9-in-1, dual 4K60) is an all-in-one “dock it and forget it” fix for hybrid-work setups. DisplayLink support is the key here—it can make dual external monitors possible even when your laptop’s built-in video output is limited. It’s $109.98 (was $169.99).
For the person who hoards giant files (and wants them to move faster)
UGREEN 80Gbps NVMe SSD Enclosure (USB4/TB, w/ fan) lets you drop in an M.2 NVMe SSD and turn it into a ridiculously quick external drive for video projects, photo libraries, or game installs. The built-in cooling fan helps keep speeds from nosediving during long transfers. It’s $199.99 (was $299.99).
For the person who wants their Steam Deck to act like a real console
UGREEN Steam Deck Dock (9-in-1, 4K60, Ethernet) adds the ports you actually want—HDMI for the TV, Ethernet for more stable downloads, and extra USB for controllers and accessories. It’s a simple way to go from “handheld” to “couch mode” without a bunch of adapters. It’s $41.99 (was $59.99).
USB-C hubs and docking stations
- UGREEN USB-C to USB-A Hub (4x USB 3.0, 0.5 ft) $9.48 (was $14.99)
- UGREEN Revodok 1071 7-in-1 USB-C Hub (HDMI, 100W, SD/TF) $16.99 (was $22.99)
- UGREEN USB-C Hub (4-port, 10Gbps data-only) $18.99 (was $29.99)
- UGREEN Revodok Pro 8-in-1 USB-C Hub (4K60 HDMI, 100W) $19.98 (was $29.99)
- UGREEN Revodok Pro 210 Dock (10-in-1, dual HDMI) $37.99 (was $59.99)
- UGREEN Steam Deck Dock (9-in-1, 4K60, Ethernet) $41.99 (was $59.99)
- UGREEN 12-in-1 Triple-Display Dock (2xHDMI + DP) $45.59 (was $64.99)
- UGREEN DisplayLink Dock (9-in-1, dual 4K60) $109.98 (was $169.99)
- UGREEN Revodok Pro 314 Dock (14-in-1, triple monitor) $159.99
- UGREEN Thunderbolt 4 Dock (13-in-1, 40Gbps) $227.98 (was $299.99)
NVMe enclosures and drive tools
- UGREEN 20Gbps Dual-Bay NVMe Cloner Enclosure $59.99 (was $69.99)
- UGREEN 40Gbps NVMe SSD Enclosure (aluminum heatsink) $69.99 (was $99.99)
- UGREEN NVMe Docking Station Hub (10-in-1 w/ M.2 slot) $79.99
- UGREEN 40Gbps Dual-Bay NVMe Cloner (RAID, w/ fan) $139.99
- UGREEN 80Gbps NVMe SSD Enclosure (USB4/TB, w/ fan) $199.99 (was $299.99)
KVM switches and capture cards
- UGREEN 1080p Capture Card (HDMI to USB 2.0) $18.99 (was $23.99)
- UGREEN HDMI KVM Switch (2 computers, 1 monitor) $29.99 (was $37.99)
- UGREEN 4K30 Capture Card (HDMI to USB 3.0, loop out) $29.99 (was $39.99)
- UGREEN USB-C + HDMI KVM Switch (2 computers, 1 monitor) $79.99 (was $99.99)
Audio adapters and Bluetooth upgrades
- UGREEN 3.5mm Headphone Extension Cable (TRS, 3.3 ft) $6.64 (was $6.99)
- UGREEN 3.5mm Headphone Extension Cable (TRRS w/ mic, 3.3 ft) $6.99 (was $7.99)
- UGREEN 3.5mm Headset Splitter (mic + audio) $9.99
- UGREEN AUX-to-Bluetooth Receiver (built-in mic) $11.99 (was $13.99)
- UGREEN USB-A to 3.5mm Headphone/Mic Adapter $13.99
- UGREEN USB-C to RCA Audio Cable (5 ft) $13.99
- UGREEN USB-C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter (hi-res) $16.99
- UGREEN Bluetooth Car Adapter (hands-free, noise cancelling) $16.99 (was $18.99)
- UGREEN 3.5mm to dual 1/4-inch Y-splitter (6.6 ft) $17.99
- UGREEN Airplane Bluetooth Transmitter/Receiver (2-in-1) $17.99 (was $27.99)
- UGREEN USB-C Splitter (USB-C audio + 60W PD) $18.99 (was $21.99)
- UGREEN Airplane Bluetooth Adapter (dual 3.5mm) $19.99 (was $29.99)
- UGREEN Bluetooth Car Receiver (LDAC, 3.5mm) $19.99 (was $25.99)
Display cables and video adapters
- UGREEN VESA-certified DisplayPort 1.4 Cable (6.6 ft) $7.99 (was $9.99)
- UGREEN DisplayPort to HDMI Cable (6.6 ft) $9.99 (was $12.99)
- UGREEN DisplayPort 2.1 Cable (6.6 ft) $15.99 (was $19.99)
- UGREEN USB-C to DisplayPort 1.4 Cable (6.6 ft) $25.99 (was $28.99)
- UGREEN USB-C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable (6.6 ft) $32.99 (was $39.99)
Desk accessories and input gear
- UGREEN MagSafe Airplane Phone Holder $9.97 (was $14.99)
- UGREEN MagSafe Phone Stand (height-adjustable) $9.99 (was $13.99)
- UGREEN Vertical Ergonomic Mouse (BT 5.4 + 2.4G) $16.99 (was $27.58)
- UGREEN Vertical Laptop Stand (adjustable) $17.99 (was $22.99)
- UGREEN K551 Slim Quiet Wireless Keyboard (78-key) $19.99 (was $26.99)
- UGREEN Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse (BT + 2.4G) $19.99 (was $29.99)
Starlink and networking
- UGREEN Starlink Cable (50 ft, Cat6, IP67) $21.99 (was $59.99)
- UGREEN Starlink Cable (150 ft, Cat6, IP67) $59.99 (was $79.99)
