Get a 4-pack of these UGREEN Air Tracker tags for just $23—less than the price of one Apple AirTag

I lose my keys every couple days. Last time, I found them under the dog bed for some reason. If you’re often losing things, these UGREEN tracker tags could save you a lot of time and aggravation. Right now, Amazon has a four-pack of them for just $23, which is cheaper than a single Apple AirTag. I’ve also included a bunch more UGREEN deals as the company has a wide range of electronic accessories on discount right now.

UGREEN FineTrack Air Tracker Tags (iOS Only) $23 (was $35)

UGREEN FineTrack (iOS only) is a 4-pack of Bluetooth trackers that integrates with Apple Find My tech. You pair it with an iPhone or iPad and manage it from the Items tab; when it’s nearby you can play a sound, and when it’s out of range it can surface a last-known location via the Find My network. It also supports lost-item alerts, Lost Mode (with contact info), and location sharing with family on iOS 17+. Power comes from a replaceable battery rated up to 2 years. It’s Apple MFi certified with end-to-end encryption claims, and it’s not compatible with Android (macOS viewing only).

For the person who’s done fighting for laptop ports

UGREEN DisplayLink Dock (9-in-1, dual 4K60) is an all-in-one “dock it and forget it” fix for hybrid-work setups. DisplayLink support is the key here—it can make dual external monitors possible even when your laptop’s built-in video output is limited. It’s $109.98 (was $169.99).

For the person who hoards giant files (and wants them to move faster)

UGREEN 80Gbps NVMe SSD Enclosure (USB4/TB, w/ fan) lets you drop in an M.2 NVMe SSD and turn it into a ridiculously quick external drive for video projects, photo libraries, or game installs. The built-in cooling fan helps keep speeds from nosediving during long transfers. It’s $199.99 (was $299.99).

For the person who wants their Steam Deck to act like a real console

UGREEN Steam Deck Dock (9-in-1, 4K60, Ethernet) adds the ports you actually want—HDMI for the TV, Ethernet for more stable downloads, and extra USB for controllers and accessories. It’s a simple way to go from “handheld” to “couch mode” without a bunch of adapters. It’s $41.99 (was $59.99).

