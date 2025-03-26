The best home weather station is cheaper than ever during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re big fans of citizen science here at PopSci. Adding a weather station to your home is a great way to collect hyper-local climate data that can contribute to our collective understanding of our environment. Right now, our pick for the best overall home weather station is on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for its lowest price ever. The Ambient Weather WS-2902 WiFi Smart Weather Station typically rarely dips below its $194 price, but it’s just $165 right now.

Ambient Weather WS-2902 WiFi Smart Weather Station — $165 (was $194) Ambient See It

Install this device around your home and it will track just about everything you’ve ever wanted to know about your own little microclimate. External sensors track wind speed and direction as well as total rain fall. Hidden sensors track light, temperature, and pressure. The station wirelessly transmits all that data to a connected display or an app.

Because of the built-in Wi-Fi, it can connect to smart home devices, so you can ask a smart assistant about the weather conditions happening around you at any given moment. It can also give forecasts. Beyond that, you can share data with the Ambient network, which analyzes data from many weather stations to get a bigger picture of the overall environment. This is a great thing to have around if you love data or if you have kids who you’re trying to get more interested in science.

Ambient Weather WS-5000 Ultrasonic Smart Weather Station — $382 (was $449) Ambient See It

If you don’t mind spending a little extra cash, you can upgrade to the WS-5000 Ultrasonic. It offers top-tier sensing equipment, including “a pagoda thermo-hygrometer radiation shield with passive aspiration for the upmost accuracy.” Tell me that doesn’t tickle your nerd senses.

