Get an EF EcoFlow portable power station or solar generator for as low as $159 during Amazon Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The October Amazon Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) sale is in full-swing and there are some truly impressive deals out there on solar generators and portable power stations. Right now, EF EcoFlow is offering some of the best solar generator Prime Day deals across the board, from smaller units to massive power banks. The savings on higher-end models really are impressive, so if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on an emergency generator, now is the time to do it.
EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 3, 245Wh LiFePO4 Battery Power Station $159 (was $259)
If you don’t need a giant power bank and you just want to keep your devices charged during a trip or power outage, this is a great option. It weighs less than eight pounds, offers two A/C outlets, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car charging port. It also charges in a hurry, so you can get it from zero percent power up to 100 percent in just an hour without damaging the batteries inside. If you don’t already have an emergency backup like this for your devices, now is the time to jump into one. This price is pretty unbeatable.
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 Max 500, 499Wh LiFePO4 Battery $279 (was $449)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 2 with 45W Solar Panel $189 (was $299)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 3 with 45W Solar Panel, 245Wh Portable Power Station $199 (was $338)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generators, DELTA 2 Portable Power Station with 2PCS 100W 12V Solar Panels $599 (was $1,099)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2, 1024Wh LiFePO4 (LFP) Battery $459 (was $999)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 1300, 1260Wh Solar Powered Generator $594 (was $899)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA Max 2000, 2016Wh Expandable Capacity $999 (was $1,599)
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA2 Portable Power Station with 800W Alternator Charger, 3-in-1 Fast DC-DC Charger $669 (was $1,099)
- EF ECOFLOW RIVER 2 Max Solar Generator 512Wh Long-life LiFePO4 Portable Power Station& 160W Solar Panel $518 (was $918)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 2 Pro 768Wh Portable Power Station & 160W Portable Solar Panel $599 (was $899)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Max, 2400W LFP Solar Generator $999 (was $1,899)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator 120V/3.6KWh DELTA Pro with 400W Portable Solar Panel $2,399 (was $4,199)
- EF ECOFLOW 8kWh Portable Power Station: DELTA Pro 3 with Extra Battery $4,999 (was $6,299)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 3 Plus (2024 New), Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) $629 (was $899)
- EF ECOFLOW 400W Portable Solar Panel $649 (was $999)
- EF ECOFLOW 7.2kWh Portable Power Station: DELTA Pro with Extra Battery $3,299 (was $5,299)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station 3600Wh DELTA Pro $2,099 (was $3,099)
- EF ECOFLOW 800W Alternator Charger with Delta 2 Max Portable Power Station $1,299 (was $2,448)
