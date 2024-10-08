Get an EF EcoFlow portable power station or solar generator for as low as $159 during Amazon Prime Day

EF EcoFlow has some of the best deals Prime Day deals we have seen on solar generators and portable power stations.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Oct 8, 2024 5:05 AM EDT

EF EcoFlow River 3 portable power station on-sale for Amazon Prime Day
EF EcoFlow

The October Amazon Prime Day (aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days) sale is in full-swing and there are some truly impressive deals out there on solar generators and portable power stations. Right now, EF EcoFlow is offering some of the best solar generator Prime Day deals across the board, from smaller units to massive power banks. The savings on higher-end models really are impressive, so if you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on an emergency generator, now is the time to do it.

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station RIVER 3, 245Wh LiFePO4 Battery Power Station $159 (was $259)

EF EcoFlow River 3 on-sale for Amazon Prime Day

EF EcoFlow

If you don’t need a giant power bank and you just want to keep your devices charged during a trip or power outage, this is a great option. It weighs less than eight pounds, offers two A/C outlets, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car charging port. It also charges in a hurry, so you can get it from zero percent power up to 100 percent in just an hour without damaging the batteries inside. If you don’t already have an emergency backup like this for your devices, now is the time to jump into one. This price is pretty unbeatable.

