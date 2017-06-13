2.2 billion people are overweight and sick, but we’re still measuring them by a terrible metric

A simple measuring tape could solve the BMI problem Pexels

You are a tall man. Statistically speaking, dear reader, you're probably not—but let’s say that you are. You are tall, and though you carry a bit of extra weight around your midsection, you like to tell yourself that you’re perfectly healthy. The last time you went to the doctor, she told your BMI is exactly average. You were glad, because it meant your health insurance rate wouldn’t go up. And you were, to a lesser extent, glad that you weren’t overweight, because goodness knows how many problems that causes. Your portly uncle died young from a heart attack. That’s not the fate you want for yourself. But here’s the thing: BMI isn’t a good measure of your actual health. That belly fat might be hidden on your 6’2” frame, but it could still contribute to problems that kill you. Obesity now contributes to 4 million deaths worldwide, with cardiovascular disease leading the way and diabetes not far behind. We know we can prevent these problems to some extent, but we can only do so if we know who’s at risk. If BMI isn’t cutting it, we should probably figure out a better way to approach the problem.

BMI is used almost universally We’re so used to thinking about obesity in terms of BMI that it’s difficult to view it any other way. It’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses, it’s what the World Health Organization uses, it’s even what the American Heart Association uses. If your BMI is 25-30, you’re overweight. Anything above 30 is obese. That’s the basic definition that every study in a recent meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine used, and therefore what the entire analysis rests upon. It’s widely known that BMI isn’t a great indicator for health problems, but it’s so ubiquitous that inertia holds us back. If every study uses BMI because every previous study used BMI, we’re trapped in a self-perpetuating loop of inaccuracy. Let’s be clear, though: the fault doesn’t lie with this particular study. The meta-analysis has been uniformly praised for its depth and breadth. It’s not flawed in the way a badly set-up experiment is, it’s just born of a system that was never all that accurate to begin with. So yes, it relies on a poor metric, but it has to—there’s no other option right now.