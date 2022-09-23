Tesla is no stranger to vehicle recalls—from camera issues, to “self-driving” problems, to that time earlier this year when every single car needed safety fixes. This week, company CEO Elon Musk received yet another problem to add to the list—as NPR reported, the electric vehicle company “is recalling” approximately 1.1 million cars, citing a flaw with the windows that could cause them to possibly pinch fingers.

“Tesla, Inc. is recalling certain 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2022 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles. The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction,” reads an announcement issued earlier this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). “As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 118, ‘Power-Operated Window Systems.'” The issue will be fixed with an over-the-air update, according to NHTSA.

Musk, not surprisingly, shared his feelings about the topic on Twitter.

It’s unclear if the malfunction has injured anyone yet, and according to official documents, Tesla is not currently aware of any warranty claims or serious injuries resulting from the issue. Tesla owners can expect to receive notification letters via mail around November 15, but can also contact Tesla customer service at anytime at 1-877-798-3752 for information.

In related Tesla news, a security researcher published evidence showing how a Model Y can be theoretically hacked. Meanwhile, in February, the automaker was hit with a fine for violating the Clean Air Act.