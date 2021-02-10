This surprisingly common flight issue contributed to Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash

People are told to trust their senses. Pilots can’t always do that.

Rob Verger
February 10, 2021

Latest

Microplastics are everywhere. Here’s what that means for our health.
When scientific pursuits become death sentences
Best desk chair for any home office
20 ingenious uses for WD-40
The CDC says COVID-19 is no match for two masks
Can Louisiana’s COVID surge trace back to one Mardi Gras reveler?
Build your own desk with custom features like USB ports and biometrics
Meet the eerily realistic digital people made with Epic’s MetaHuman Creator
Best heated throw blanket: Bundle up with these electric blankets