China’s super-secret space plane spotted above Europe

So little is known about Shenlong, China’s ultra-secret, reusable space plane that there aren’t even publicly verifiable photos of the experimental aircraft. But that doesn’t mean knowledgeable astronomy enthusiasts can’t catch glimpses of the vehicle as it orbits Earth, as was recently the case for Felix Schöfbänker in Upper Austria. Based on his July 30 images first highlighted by Space.com, Schöfbänker theorizes he possibly identified a pair of previously unknown features on Shenlong’s underside—potentially a pair of solar panels that help power the craft.

China’s Shenlong space plane captured in orbit on July 30, 2024. Credit: Felix Schöfbänker

Space planes like Shenlong are designed for multi-year, uncrewed orbital missions after hitching a ride aboard a rocket. Upon mission completion, however, the vehicles are capable of returning to Earth and landing on runways similar to conventional aircraft. China’s mysterious robotic vehicle has completed at least two confirmed missions since 2020, the second of which lasted 276 consecutive days in orbit above Earth. During that excursion, Shenlong deployed at least one free-flying object that experts believe may have been either a small satellite or external craft designed to monitor the plane itself. Its current mission began after launching from a Chinese space agency facility in the Gobi Desert on December 14, 2023. Since then it has released at least seven confirmed objects of unknown purpose into orbit. Thanks to the new images, it seems that it might receive at least some of its power sources through solar panel arrays.

Altitude, time, and angle details during Shenlong’s sighting on July 30, 2024. Credit: Felix Schöfbänker

Speaking with Space.com on August 5 after first posting his images to the astrophotographer website, Astrobin, Schöfbänker explained that he used a telescope with a 14-inch mirror along with various other tools allowing him to follow satellites while automatically keeping them centered in view. He then compiled video footage during the space plane’s flyover, averaging out and sharpening the best frames in the process to better highlight its details. But because solar panels have not been seen in any known vehicle renderings online, Schöfbänker cautions that the new features may be something else.

“I am not really sure if they are solar panels or some other features like an antenna or something of that nature,” he added on Monday.

Additional information inferred from the data includes apparent confirmation that the space plane recently lowered its orbit down to about 217 miles above Earth, and that it does appear to measure somewhere within its previously estimated 30-foot length. Although its wings are not visible in the grainy imagery, it is still believed that Shenlong’s wingspan is at least wide enough to necessitate small cutouts in China’s Long March 2F rocket used to deliver it into orbit.

Shenlong isn’t the only experimental space plane currently conducting secretive missions above Earth. The US Space Force’s X-37B, built by Boeing and slightly smaller China’s aircraft, has been working on its own endeavors since its latest launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on December 28, 2023. Two Boeing X-37 variants are believed to exist, and have completed six previous missions so far—its last excursion lasting a total of 909 days in orbit.