Is there anything more frustrating than when you open 100 tabs of last-minute Black Friday deals and your computer slows to a crawl? This computer lag problem won’t end when Black Friday does, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade. Whether you’re a gamer or a graphic designer, a coder or a streamer, we’ve collected some top-tier gear here that will help you maximize your performance and/or productivity. But act fast or these prices will go the way of user-serviceable parts (that means they’ll disappear completely). (And check out our other computer deals for additional accessories on sale.)

The best last-minute Black Friday MacBook deals

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rarely the company’s products see deep discounts. Apple’s machines offer incredible power within enviable industrial design, but these things typically come at a price. So the chance to save $400 on a 14-inch M1 Pro Apple MacBook Pro (with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) should not be ignored. It may be a 2021, but it is far from outdated. And if that’s not the model you’re interested in, here are plenty more to peruse:

The best last-minute Black Friday gaming laptop deals

This portable powerhouse packs a lot behind its 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS FHD Display, including an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Intel Core i9 12900H, 16GB DDR5, and 1TB NVMe SSD. This means you’ll have all the GPU juice and read/write speeds you need to play games at high settings across that expansive screen real estate.

The best last-minute Black Friday PC deals

If you’re looking for a preassembled battlestation, the Alienware Aurora is designed to be a powerhouse. With its AMD Ryzen 9 5900, 32GB 3466MHz RAM, 1TB SDD + 2TB HDD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X Graphics, this Windows 11 machine is ready to be overclocked. And its redesigned chassis allows for liquid cooling and efficient airflow to reduce the CPU temperatures that come with intense applications and demanding campaigns.