Don’t miss out on these last-minute Black Friday computer deals
Act fast or you may have to wait another 364 days for prices this low on gaming laptops, MacBooks, and PCs.
Is there anything more frustrating than when you open 100 tabs of last-minute Black Friday deals and your computer slows to a crawl? This computer lag problem won’t end when Black Friday does, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade. Whether you’re a gamer or a graphic designer, a coder or a streamer, we’ve collected some top-tier gear here that will help you maximize your performance and/or productivity. But act fast or these prices will go the way of user-serviceable parts (that means they’ll disappear completely). (And check out our other computer deals for additional accessories on sale.)
The best last-minute Black Friday MacBook deals
MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 laptop $1,599 (was $1,999)
If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you know how rarely the company’s products see deep discounts. Apple’s machines offer incredible power within enviable industrial design, but these things typically come at a price. So the chance to save $400 on a 14-inch M1 Pro Apple MacBook Pro (with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) should not be ignored. It may be a 2021, but it is far from outdated. And if that’s not the model you’re interested in, here are plenty more to peruse:
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $799 (was $999)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,199 (was $2,699)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,299 (was $1,499)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,599 (was $1,999)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD $1,999 (was $2,499)
- MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,049 (was $1,199)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD $1,149 (was $1,299)
- MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,099 (was $2,499)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Max chip – 32GB Memory – 1TB SSD $3,049 (was $3,499)
- MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD $2,199 ($2,699)
The best last-minute Black Friday gaming laptop deals
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, $1,649.99 (Was $1,999.99)
This portable powerhouse packs a lot behind its 15.6-inch 300Hz IPS FHD Display, including an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Intel Core i9 12900H, 16GB DDR5, and 1TB NVMe SSD. This means you’ll have all the GPU juice and read/write speeds you need to play games at high settings across that expansive screen real estate.
- Razer Blade 14 $1,999.99 (Was $2,799.99)
- Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, $1,909 (Was $2,549)
- Dell G15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, $1,154.99 (Was $1,399.99)
- MSI GE76 Raider, $1,319.99 (Was $1,399.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, $549.99 (Was $899.99)
- Acer Nitro 5, $755.99 (Was $839.99)
- ASUS TUFF F15, $589.99 ($649.99)
- HP Victus, $699.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15, $999.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- MSI Bravo 15, $699 (was $899)
- ASUS TUF Dash 15, $1,029.99 (Was $1,299.99)
- GIGABYTE A7 K1, $949.99 (Was $999)
The best last-minute Black Friday PC deals
Alienware Aurora R14 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop, $2,184.99 (Was $2,799.99)
If you’re looking for a preassembled battlestation, the Alienware Aurora is designed to be a powerhouse. With its AMD Ryzen 9 5900, 32GB 3466MHz RAM, 1TB SDD + 2TB HDD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDDR6X Graphics, this Windows 11 machine is ready to be overclocked. And its redesigned chassis allows for liquid cooling and efficient airflow to reduce the CPU temperatures that come with intense applications and demanding campaigns.
- ASUS ROG Strix G15, $1,199.99 (Was $1,499.99)
- CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, $1,099 (Was $1,199)
- ASUS ROG Strix G10, $1,039.99 (Was $1,349.99)
- Acer Predator Orion 3000, $1,459.99 (Was $1,699.99)
- Gaming PC Desktop Computer by Alarco, $449 (Was $549)
- Dell Inspiron 3891, $649.80 (Was $729.99)
- HP Pavilion Desktop, $723.99 (Was $834.99)
- Skytech Blaze, $899.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- SkyTech Chronos Mini, $629.99 (Was $799.99)
- Acer Nitro 50, $779 (Was $829.99)
- AVGPC Q-Box Series Gaming PC, $594 (Was $799)