One of the best ways to bond with your dog is by doing outdoor activities with them. Let him get those zoomies out at the park with other dog friends! Bring her on a day trek! Why not go on an overnight camping trip? Or perhaps it’s time to do that cross-country van trip you’ve been wanting to do for ages? No matter what you’re considering, your pup is going to be excited to be with you in a new environment, and will surely be expelling tons of energy. Make your and your pooch’s nomadic life a tad easier—and avoid having to search for streams or water fountains—by investing in the best dog water bottle for your furry friend. Water bottles are an essential dog product, so we’ve broken it down for you below.

What is the best dog water bottle type?

If you’re new to the dog water bottle market, it’s important to consider what to look for in a dog supplies. You don’t want to simply buy the first one that looks decent or is listed at a low price point, since that dog water dispenser could break easily, or the materials may not be ideal for your dog’s health. As such, it’s recommended to take a few things into consideration before choosing the best dog water bottle for your pooch:

Material: The material you choose for your pet water bottle will result in differences in durability, safety, and the ability to easily wash it or not. You’ll likely find that most dog water bottles are made from plastic, silicone, or stainless steel. When thinking about which one is best for your very good pup, you’ll want to consider it best for which circumstances. Plastic is quite lightweight and pretty easy to wash. Silicon is very durable and dishwasher safe. Stainless steel is the most durable and will last you a lifetime, plus it’s best for keeping water cold on hot summer days. Whichever you choose, you’ll definitely want to check for safety no matter what.

Quantity: Depending on how long you’re planning to be away, or how big your dog is and therefore how much water he or she consumes, think about quantity! If you’re in an area in which you’ll be able to find water sources like streams or water fountains, this is less of an issue as you can refill the bottle. But if you’re unsure of finding safe water, consider how much your pooch will need for the amount of time you’ll be away—when in doubt, opt for a larger water jug dispenser.

Portability: Ok, so this is more important for you than for your furry friend. Chances are that you’d prefer to not use up precious travel space for a large water bottle. In some cases, a collapsible water bottle or collapsible dog bowl might work well. Consider how you’re traveling (walking, driving, flying, etc.) and how much space you’re willing to give up for this item. Consider if you’d like any special features, like a carabiner or a strap, too.

Save space with a combined dog water bottle and bowl

If you’re traveling with your pet and hoping to save space, there are plenty of dog water bottles on the market that are designed to be both a bottle and a bowl! Talk about convenience, huh? This is especially good for dogs that are a bit picky and only like to drink out of bowls. While there are many of these on the market, the two dog products below come highly recommended. Save yourself the research and check them out below.

Take advantage of any outdoor water source with a filter

If you’re a big hiker, you may find yourself surrounded by tons of rivers, lakes, and streams. With all this natural water, it can be hard as an owner to feel secure letting your pup drink straight from the source. Cue the water filter. By investing in a dog water bottle that has a filter, you’ll know that your pup is only drinking the good stuff.

A durable pet products for dogs that won’t break the bank

If you’re looking for a solid water bottle for dogs that will last, but that also won’t break the bank, keep an eye out for one made of stainless steel. This is a material meant to last, and luckily, it can be quite affordable.

Best Collapsible Water Bottle and Bowl: lesotc Dog Travel Water Bottle

A Simple Innovation The lesotc foldable dog water bottle is innovative and super easy to use—open it, fold up the cap into a bowl, and squeeze the bottle to release water into the bowl.

Available in three pastel colors, this collapsible water bottle is made with food standard silicone, which is BPA-free, odorless, and recyclable. It has a leak-free design and a sealed silicone gasket to ensure that no water escapes. Plus, the top rotational buckle makes sure that once water enters the bowl, it won’t return back into the bottle, for a cleaner and healthier experience for your dog. Perfect for any size dog and easy to carry with you, the lesotc dog water bottle holds up to 18 ounces at a time.

Best Modern Design: MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle

Slim & Convenient MalsiPree’s slim water bottle fits easily into any bag, backpack, or even car drink slot, and its simple design makes it a real treat for both you and your pooch.

This water bottle has two easy-to-use buttons: a press and release button to control water flow into the bowl (and back into the bottle to prevent waste), and a sliding lock button to ensure there is no leakage when you are ready to pack it up. It comes in baby blue or pink, and due to popular demand has been released in a new, larger size: you can choose 12 or 19 ounces. The bottle is made from FDA-approved silicone, and is BPA- and lead-free.

Best Pet Water Bottle with Filter: PETKIT Dog Water Bottle

For Safe Sips PETKIT’s water bottle is made with an activated carbon water filter that absorbs impurities and removes any residual chlorine to ensure that your pup drinks the safest water possible.

This pet water bottle has a very similar design to the MalsiPree, in that the wide opening cap serves as a bowl with the click of a button. It’s totally leak-proof to ensure nothing external gets wet, and the filter lasts long: only after 100 uses will it be time to change it. Plus, it comes in six gorgeous colors, weights only .37 pounds, and carries up to 14 ounces of water at a time.

Best on a Budget: H2O4K9 Stainless Steel K9 Water Bottle

Durable and Functional Perfect for hot summer days, the H204K9 water bottle is a solid choice that will not only keep water cold, but will last for years to come.

The lid of this lightweight, leak-proof dog bottle doubles as a water bowl—great for saving travel space. It comes in six sophisticated matte colors, and is available in two sizes: 9.5 ounces or 25 ounces. Plus, it features a sturdy carabiner to attach to either your belt or backpack, which is ideal for hiking.

FAQ:

How to choose a dog water bottle?

There are plenty of dog water bottles out there on the market today. When choosing your dog water bottle, consider what material it’s made from, how much water it can hold, and how easy it is to carry around. Think about what you’ll be using it for (long hikes, car rides, park days) and pick the one that makes most sense for you.

Are water bottles safe for dogs?

Water bottles are certainly safe for dogs, especially if you check the materials. It’s recommended to buy a bottle that is FDA-approved and BPA-free to protect our furry friends from any long term health effects.

How to clean a dog water bottle?

You’ll have to check the instructions on the dog water bottle product you choose, but many dog water bottles are made for easy cleaning either in the dishwasher or by hand. Definitely clean your dog water bottle after each use so your pup isn’t drinking any pollutants that may have been picked up at the park!

The best dog water bottle for hydration

Hydration is so important for our furry friends. Especially on a warm day, or when the sun is shining bright and our pups are getting their energy out, it’s vital to be ready to hand them some water. The best dog water bottle is the perfect way to make sure your pup gets what he or she needs in a safe and convenient way. This is truly an essential dog product, so go get shopping!