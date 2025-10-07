Amazon is clearing out Ego battery-powered yard tools during its Prime Big Deal Days sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Just because cold weather is coming doesn’t mean you’re done taking care of your yard. In fact, this is a crucial time to get everything in great shape before the winter. Ego’s battery-powered yard tools can help and they’re cheaper than they have been all year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. We also recommend picking up a chainsaw because they’re useful, but they’re also awesome.
Editor’s Picks
EGO Power+ ST1511T String Trimmer (2.5Ah) $169.99 (23% off)See It
The POWERLOAD system makes re-stringing as simple as pushing a button, which solves one of the most frustrating parts of owning a trimmer. With the included 2.5Ah battery and charger, most yards will get a full trim on a single charge.
EGO Power+ SNT2405 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower $1,349.99 (18% off)
This self-propelled electric snow blower includes two massive 7.5Ah batteries and a dual-port charger, giving you serious winter clearing power. A two-stage system means it can handle heavy snow and icy buildup without bogging down.
EGO Power+ LB7654 Cordless Leaf Blower (5.0Ah) $287.99 (20% off)
With up to 765 CFM, this blower moves a serious amount of air while running off a 56V battery. It comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger, so you’re ready to go out of the box.
Leaf Blower Deals
- EGO Power+ LB6151 Cordless Leaf Blower (2.5Ah) $197.98 (10% off)
- EGO Power+ LB6504 Leaf Blower (5.0Ah) $229.99 (18% off)
- EGO Power+ LB6150 Leaf Blower (tool only) $119.99 (37% off)
- EGO Power+ LB6500 Leaf Blower (tool only) $139.99 (39% off)
- EGO Power+ LB5302 Leaf Blower (2.5Ah) $143.99 (28% off)
- EGO Power+ LB5800 Leaf Blower (tool only) $119.99 (40% off)
String Trimmers & Combo Kits
- EGO Power+ ST1511T String Trimmer (2.5Ah) $169.99 (23% off)
- EGO Power+ MST1501 Multi Combo Kit $309.00 (21% off)
- EGO Power+ ST1502SA String Trimmer (2.5Ah) $159.99 (20% off)
- EGO Power+ Trimmer + Blower Combo (4.0Ah) $299.99 (27% off)
- EGO Power+ ST1502LB Trimmer + LB530 Blower Combo (2.5Ah) $249.99 (24% off)
Pole Saws
- EGO Power+ PS1001 Pole Saw (2.5Ah) $298.99 (23% off)
- EGO Power+ PS1000 Pole Saw (tool only) $268.99 (18% off)
Hedge Trimmers
- EGO Power+ HT2600 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer (tool only) $169.00 (16% off)
- EGO Power+ HT2411 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer (2.5Ah) $179.99 (25% off)
Lawn Mowers
- EGO Power+ LM2123SP-2 Self-Propelled Mower $584.99 (16% off)
- EGO Power+ LM2112 Push Mower (4.0Ah) $369.99 (23% off)
- EGO Power+ ZT5207L Riding Lawn Mower $5,599.99 (20% off)
Snow Blowers
- EGO Power+ SNT2405 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower $1,349.99 (18% off)
- EGO Power+ SNT2114 21-Inch Steel Auger Snow Blower $659.99 (22% off)
Chainsaws
- EGO Power+ CS1613 16-Inch Chainsaw (4.0Ah) $269.00 (18% off)
- EGO Power+ CS2005 20-Inch Chainsaw (6.0Ah) $449.99 (18% off)
- EGO Power+ AC1600 16-Inch Chainsaw (tool only) $19.97 (29% off)
Other EGO Tools
- EGO Power+ PAD5003 Portable 400W Inverter (4.0Ah) $259.99 (21% off)
Shop Amazon’s early Prime Day sale