Amazon is clearing out Ego battery-powered yard tools during its Prime Big Deal Days sale

Just because cold weather is coming doesn’t mean you’re done taking care of your yard. In fact, this is a crucial time to get everything in great shape before the winter. Ego’s battery-powered yard tools can help and they’re cheaper than they have been all year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. We also recommend picking up a chainsaw because they’re useful, but they’re also awesome.

The POWERLOAD system makes re-stringing as simple as pushing a button, which solves one of the most frustrating parts of owning a trimmer. With the included 2.5Ah battery and charger, most yards will get a full trim on a single charge.

EGO Power+ SNT2405 24-Inch Two-Stage Snow Blower $1,349.99 (18% off)

This self-propelled electric snow blower includes two massive 7.5Ah batteries and a dual-port charger, giving you serious winter clearing power. A two-stage system means it can handle heavy snow and icy buildup without bogging down.

EGO Power+ LB7654 Cordless Leaf Blower (5.0Ah) $287.99 (20% off)

With up to 765 CFM, this blower moves a serious amount of air while running off a 56V battery. It comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger, so you’re ready to go out of the box.

