Greenworks battery-powered yard tools are up to half-off during Amazon’s early Memorial Day sale

My yard consists mainly of plants and garden beds because lawns are boring. But we have some grass, which has been growing ridiculously fast due to tons of rain. I have already done a ton of yard work this spring, and it’s not even Memorial Day. That has made me realize my battery-powered tools could use a refresh. Right now, Amazon has a ton of powerful Greenworks battery-powered yard tools on deep discount during its early Memorial Day sale. Most of these tools work together on the same battery platform, so consider jumping in with multiple devices and an extra battery to make things more efficient.
Greenworks 60V 13" Cordless String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit, 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included — $165 (was $299)
If you already have a mower, you can jump into the Greenworks system with this combo kit of a blower and a string trimmer. For one price, you get a 13-inch string trimmer that’s perfect for cleaning up the edges of your yard and other hard-to-reach places. The 540 CFM blower is powerful, but quiet, which will help you keep your space tidy without angering all of your neighbors. The kit comes with a single 60V battery, as well as a charger, so you can add tons of other tools to the system that work with the same cell.
Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (LED Headlight + Aluminum Handles), 4.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included (75+ Compatible Tools) — $399 (was $499)
This is everything you need in a lawn mower. It has an optional bag system and a mulching function in case you don’t feel like picking up the clippings. It starts with the push of a button and has a 21-inch-wide deck that covers a lot of territory in a hurry, but still fits in narrow areas. A built-in headlight is great for illuminating obstacles or mowing under moonlight. Just make sure you’re mowing correctly.
Greenworks battery deals
- Greenworks 82V 5.0Ah Battery (21700) + Bluetooth $249 (was $299)
- Greenworks 24V 4.0Ah USB Battery (2-Pack) Starter Kit + Dual Port Rapid Charger $111 (was $159)
- Greenworks 80V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (Genuine Greenworks Battery / 75+ Compatible Tools) $239 (was $299)
Greenworks blower deals
- Greenworks 40V (150 MPH / 130 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Leaf Blower $30 (was $60)
- Greenworks 82V Brushless (760 CFM / 140 MPH) Cordless Leaf Blower, 4.0Ah Battery and Dual Port Charger (Great for Landscapers and Professionals) $299 (was $349)
- Greenworks 40V (120 MPH / 450 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Axial Leaf Blower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $111 (was $159)
- Greenworks 40V (165 MPH / 660 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower, 8.0Ah Battery and Charger Included, Green $262 (was $349)
- Greenworks 80V (180 MPH / 610 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Backpack Blower, 5.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included $319 (was $399)
- Greenworks 60V 610 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower, 2.5 Ah Battery and Rapid Charger $159 (was $199)
- Greenworks 80V (180 MPH / 610 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Brushless Backpack Blower, 2.5Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included, Green/Black $229 (was $349)
- Greenworks 80V 770 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower, 4.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger $219 (was $299)
Greenworks power tool deals
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill and Impact Driver,Power Tool Combo Kit Included 1/2”Drill & 1/4”Hex Impact Driver and (2) Batteries $89 (was $99)
Greenworks chainsaw and polesaw deals
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Great For Tree Felling, Limbing, Pruning, and Firewood), 75+ Compatible Tools, 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $263 (was $329)
- Greenworks 80V 10″ Cordless Polesaw (Great For Pruning and Trimming Branches / 75+ Compatible Tools), 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $239 (was $299)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Brushless Edger, Battery and Charger Not Included $145 (was $189)
- Greenworks 82V 18″ Brushless (2.7 kW) Cordless Chainsaw (210 Cuts Per Charge), 4.0Ah Battery and Dual Port Rapid Charger $399 (was $499)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Pole Saw + Pole Hedge, 2.0Ah Battery (Gen 1) $175 (was $219)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Gen 2) (Great For Tree Felling, Limbing, Pruning, and Firewood / 75+ Compatible Tools), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $207 (was $259)
- Greenworks 40V 20″ Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $139 (was $199)
Greenworks pressure washer deals
- Greenworks Pro Brushless 2700 PSI (CSA Certified) 2.3 GPM Max / 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (Foldable Handles, Rugged Steel Frame, 25 FT Hose, 35 FT GFCI Power Cord) $319 (was $399)
- Greenworks 2100 PSI (SGS Certified) 1.2 GPM 13Amp Compact Electric Pressure Washer Telescoping Handle $159 (was $199)
- Greenworks 1800 PSI (1.1 GPM) Electric Pressure Washer PWMA Certified $99 (was $139)
- Greenworks 3000 PSI Pressure Washer (2.0 GPM Max) with Foam Cannon – Easily Remove Dirt and Grime on Siding, Fences, Patios, $374 (was $499)
- Greenworks 24V 4 Gallon Battery Powered Backpack Sprayer with 5 Tips, 70PSI Pressure-Weed Killer, Pest Control, Sanitizing & Garden Spraying, High-Pressure Sprayer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $139 (was $199)
Greenworks yard work combo kit deals
- Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless (Self-Propelled) Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + (580 CFM) Axial Leaf Blower (75+ Compatible Tools), 4.0Ah Battery and 60 Minute Rapid Charger, Green and Black $464 (was $749)
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 21″ Brushless Mower+12″ String Trimmer+320CFM Blower,(2) 5.0Ah Batteries and 4A Dual Port Charger $407 (was $609)
- Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless (Push) Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + (500 CFM) Axial Leaf Blower + 13” String Trimmer (75+ Compatible Tools), (2) 2.0Ah Batteries and 30 Minute Rapid Charger $524 (was $699)
- Greenworks 80V 21” Brushless (Self-Propelled) Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + (580 CFM) Axial Leaf Blower + 16” (Attachment Capable) String Trimmer, 4.0Ah Battery and 60 Minute Rapid Charger $675 (was $899)
Greenworks battery-powered lawn mower deals
- Greenworks 80V 25″ Brushless Cordless ( Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower (75+ Compatible Tools), 5.0Ah Battery and Charger Included
$629 (was $899)
- Greenworks 82V 25” Brushless (Self-Propelled) Cordless Lawn Mower, (2) 4.0Ah Batteries and Dual Port Rapid Charger $699 (was $799)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (75+ Compatible Tools), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $209 (was $299)
Greenworks electric string trimmer deals
- Greenworks 40V (120 MPH / 500 CFM / 75+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Axial Leaf Blower, 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included $99 (was $149)
- Greenworks 24V 10″ Cordless TORQDRIVE™ String Trimmer, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $69 (was $99)
- Greenworks 40V 13″ String Trimmer / Edger, Battery and Charger Not Included $50 (was $85)
