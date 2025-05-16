Greenworks battery-powered yard tools are up to half-off during Amazon’s early Memorial Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

My yard consists mainly of plants and garden beds because lawns are boring. But we have some grass, which has been growing ridiculously fast due to tons of rain. I have already done a ton of yard work this spring, and it’s not even Memorial Day. That has made me realize my battery-powered tools could use a refresh. Right now, Amazon has a ton of powerful Greenworks battery-powered yard tools on deep discount during its early Memorial Day sale. Most of these tools work together on the same battery platform, so consider jumping in with multiple devices and an extra battery to make things more efficient.

Greenworks 60V 13" Cordless String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Combo Kit, 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger Included — $165 (was $299) You already have a mower, so get the rest of the tools you need. Greenworks See It

If you already have a mower, you can jump into the Greenworks system with this combo kit of a blower and a string trimmer. For one price, you get a 13-inch string trimmer that’s perfect for cleaning up the edges of your yard and other hard-to-reach places. The 540 CFM blower is powerful, but quiet, which will help you keep your space tidy without angering all of your neighbors. The kit comes with a single 60V battery, as well as a charger, so you can add tons of other tools to the system that work with the same cell.

Greenworks 80V 21" Brushless Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (LED Headlight + Aluminum Handles), 4.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger Included (75+ Compatible Tools) — $399 (was $499) Never pull-start a mower again. Greenworks See It

This is everything you need in a lawn mower. It has an optional bag system and a mulching function in case you don’t feel like picking up the clippings. It starts with the push of a button and has a 21-inch-wide deck that covers a lot of territory in a hurry, but still fits in narrow areas. A built-in headlight is great for illuminating obstacles or mowing under moonlight. Just make sure you’re mowing correctly.

Greenworks battery deals

Greenworks blower deals

Greenworks power tool deals

Greenworks chainsaw and polesaw deals

Greenworks pressure washer deals

Greenworks yard work combo kit deals

Greenworks battery-powered lawn mower deals

Greenworks electric string trimmer deals