Walmart is blowing out Greenworks electric mowers as low as $198 with a battery and charger

If you’re still pull-starting your lawn mower (or any of your yard tools), it’s time to bring your yard care routine into the modern era. Right now, Walmart has a wide assortment of Greenworks lawn care tools for their lowest prices of the year. That includes mowers, as well as blowers and chainsaws, both of which will be very helpful when the leaves start falling in just a few short weeks.
Greenworks 40V 21" Brushless Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower with 5Ah Battery and Charger $198 (was $324)See It
Despite its low price, this model has a few upgraded features you’d typically find in higher-end models. It has a 21-inch deck, which is wider than the 19-inch decks offered by many budget-oriented models. A wider mowing area means it makes quicker work of your chores. It offers seven different cutting heights, which is surprisingly precise, especially considering that it adjusts with a simple lever. It comes with both a charger and a battery, but it has two battery ports, so you can add an extra cell and double your running time if you have a larger yard.
This is a great basic mower with plenty of power and an impressive selection of upgrades that you don’t typically find under $200.
Greenworks 60V 450 CFM at 125 Mph Cordless Leaf Blower with 2.0Ah Battery & Charger $85 (was $199)See It
This blower is more than half-off right now, which is a fantastic deal. It comes with a 60V battery and a charger, which basically makes the actual tool free. It’s easy to handle, powerful enough to clear large spaces, and quieter than gas-powered competitors.
Greenworks battery and charger deals
- Greenworks 60V 4.0Ah UltraPower Battery $144 (was $179)
- Greenworks 60V 3 Amp Charger $38 (was $50)
More Greenworks lawn mower deals
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Brushless Self-Propelled Battery Powered Lawn Mower + (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & Dual Port Charger $480 (was $599)
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery & Charger $349 (was $499)
- Greenworks 40V 20″ Brushless Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery & Quick Charger $224 (was $298)
- Greenworks 60V 25″ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries & Rapid Charger $591 (was $749)
- Greenworks 60V 19″ Cordless Battery Push Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery & Charger $274 (was $389)
- Greenworks 60V 25″ Cordless Brushless Self-Propelled Mower + Two (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & Dual Port Charger $549 (was $749)
More Greenworks blower deals
- Greenworks 60V 630 CFM 170 MPH Leaf Blower with 2.5 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $164 (was $198)
- Greenworks 60V 750 CFM 180 MPH Leaf Blower with 4.0 AH HC Battery and 6 Amp Charger $248 (was $278)
Greenworks trimmer deals
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer with (1) 2.5 Ah Battery & 3A Charger $198 (was $248)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Cordless Battery String Trimmer (Attachment Capable) with 4.0 Ah Battery & Charger $177 (was $329)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Top Mount String Trimmer with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $250 (was $278)
Greenworks saw deals
- Greenworks 60V 16″ 1.5kW Brushless Chainsaw with 2.5 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $198 (was $268)
- Greenworks 60V 18″ Cordless Chainsaw with 4.0Ah Battery & Charger $192 (was $399)
- Greenworks Pro 60V 16 in. Brushless Cordless 2kW Chainsaw with 2.5 Ah Battery and Charger $189 (was $239)
More Greenworks deals
- Greenworks 60V 24″ Cordless Brushless Two-Stage Snow Blower with (2) 8.0Ah Batteries & Dual-Port Charger $1,699 (was $1,999)
