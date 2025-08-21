Walmart is blowing out Greenworks electric mowers as low as $198 with a battery and charger

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re still pull-starting your lawn mower (or any of your yard tools), it’s time to bring your yard care routine into the modern era. Right now, Walmart has a wide assortment of Greenworks lawn care tools for their lowest prices of the year. That includes mowers, as well as blowers and chainsaws, both of which will be very helpful when the leaves start falling in just a few short weeks.

Greenworks 40V 21" Brushless Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower with 5Ah Battery and Charger $198 (was $324) The kit includes the mower, battery, and charger. Greenworks See It

Despite its low price, this model has a few upgraded features you’d typically find in higher-end models. It has a 21-inch deck, which is wider than the 19-inch decks offered by many budget-oriented models. A wider mowing area means it makes quicker work of your chores. It offers seven different cutting heights, which is surprisingly precise, especially considering that it adjusts with a simple lever. It comes with both a charger and a battery, but it has two battery ports, so you can add an extra cell and double your running time if you have a larger yard.

This is a great basic mower with plenty of power and an impressive selection of upgrades that you don’t typically find under $200.

This blower is more than half-off right now, which is a fantastic deal. It comes with a 60V battery and a charger, which basically makes the actual tool free. It’s easy to handle, powerful enough to clear large spaces, and quieter than gas-powered competitors.

