The Home Depot’s early Black Friday Ryobi sale: Get two batteries and a power tool for just $99

Cordless power tools aren’t very useful without batteries. Right now, if you buy a pair of Ryobi batteries (with a charger) from The Home Depot, you can get a free tool worth up to $99 to go with them. The free options aren’t obscure devices, either. You can choose from essential power tools, including a reciprocating saw, a 1/2-inch impact, or even a string trimmer.

This is a great place to start for people jumping into the Ryobi system or a chance to replace or refresh batteries for those who have already bought in. The compact 2.0Ah pack keeps lighter tools nimble—great for drivers, trim sanders, and oscillating tools—while the 4.0Ah pack delivers noticeably longer runtime for saws, grinders, and yard tools. The included charger tops both packs and everything slots into the same ONE+ 18V platform that powers 300+ tools, so you can swap batteries across your setup.

A solid all-around cutter for DIY and yard work, the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Reciprocating Saw chews through 2× lumber, PVC, and branches. A variable-speed trigger lets you ease into delicate cuts or rip quickly when you need to, and the tool-free blade clamp makes swaps fast when you move from wood to metal. An adjustable shoe helps stabilize the saw against your work for better control. Pair it with a 4.0Ah battery if you want more runtime for demolition or pruning sessions.

