My neighbor is a pretty cool person, but they were mowing their lawn 7:30 a.m. this morning with an ancient gas-powered mower. It’s too loud. If any of you reading this know my neighbor, can you please send them this post with these great Greenworks battery-powered lawnmower deals? These mowers are just as powerful as gas-powered models, but they’re much quieter and more efficient. The deals won’t last much longer, though, so please hurry and send it. Or tell them to stop mowing their lawn. You can also grab some battery-powered yard tools for yourself at great prices, too.

Greenworks 60V 16" Front Mount Carbon Fiber String Trimmer, 750 CFM at 180 mph Blower Kit + 2.5Ah Battery & 3A Charger — $248 (was $348) Greenworks See It

This two-tool kit is a perfect compliment to a mower. The string trimmer can trim up to two miles of terrain on a single charge. The blower creates a wind up to 180 miles per hour without, which makes it great for quickly cleaning up driveways and sidewalks. The battery works with both devices and is compatible across the 60V Greenworks lineup so you can add more tools down the road.

Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery & Quick Charger — $228 (was $329) The 20-inch deck makes quick work of most yards. Greenworks See It

This 20-inch mower has a wide deck that makes quick work of a typical yard. It has a three-in-one system that can mulch, bag, or drop clippings. Dual battery ports allow for an extra cell to extend run time without stopping in the middle of a mow.

