Walmart’s is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard tools during its Memorial Day sale

My neighbor is a pretty cool person, but they were mowing their lawn 7:30 a.m. this morning with an ancient gas-powered mower. It’s too loud. If any of you reading this know my neighbor, can you please send them this post with these great Greenworks battery-powered lawnmower deals? These mowers are just as powerful as gas-powered models, but they’re much quieter and more efficient. The deals won’t last much longer, though, so please hurry and send it. Or tell them to stop mowing their lawn. You can also grab some battery-powered yard tools for yourself at great prices, too.
Greenworks 60V 16" Front Mount Carbon Fiber String Trimmer, 750 CFM at 180 mph Blower Kit + 2.5Ah Battery & 3A Charger — $248 (was $348)
This two-tool kit is a perfect compliment to a mower. The string trimmer can trim up to two miles of terrain on a single charge. The blower creates a wind up to 180 miles per hour without, which makes it great for quickly cleaning up driveways and sidewalks. The battery works with both devices and is compatible across the 60V Greenworks lineup so you can add more tools down the road.
Greenworks 40V 20" Brushless Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery & Quick Charger — $228 (was $329)
This 20-inch mower has a wide deck that makes quick work of a typical yard. It has a three-in-one system that can mulch, bag, or drop clippings. Dual battery ports allow for an extra cell to extend run time without stopping in the middle of a mow.
Greenworks battery-powered lawnmower deals
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Brushless Self-Propelled Battery Powered Lawn Mower + (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & Dual Port Charger $499 (was $629)
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Cordless Brushless Lawn Mower with 5.0Ah Battery & Charger $349 (was $500)
- Greenworks 40V 17″ Cordless Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $225 (was $300)
- Greenworks 60V 42″ Cordless Battery CrossoverT Riding Lawn Mower + (6) 8.0Ah Batteries & (3) Dual Port Turbo Chargers $3,797 (was $4,497)
- Greenworks 60V 25″ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries & Rapid Charger $598 (was $749)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Push Mower with (1) 4Ah Battery & Charger $368(was $499)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Self Propelled Mower, 5Ah Battery and Charger $448 (was $599)
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Self Propelled Lawn Mower with (1) 8.0 Ah Battery & Rapid Charger $396 (was $468)
- Greenworks 60V 30″ CrossoverT Riding Lawn Tractor + (2) 8.0 Ah, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries & 600-Watt Charger $2,996 (was $3,497)
- Greenworks 16″ Corded Electric 10 Amp Walk-Behind Push Lawn Mower $124 (was $159)
Greenworks battery-powered tool combo deals
- Greenworks 1301402AZ Pro STBA80L210 80V Cordless String Trimmer and Blower Combo (2 Ah Battery and Charger Included) $276 (was $359)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ String Trimmer & 750 cfm 180 mph Blower Combo + 2.5Ah Battery & Charger $264 (was $334)
Greenworks battery-powered chainsaw deals
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Chainsaw with 4 Ah Battery & Charger $207 (was $259)
- Greenworks Pro 60V 16 in. Brushless Cordless 2kW Chainsaw with 2.5 Ah Battery and Charger $239 (was $299)
- Greenworks 24V 8″ Cordless Pole Saw with 2Ah Battery and Charger $127 (was $149)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Cordless Brushless Chainsaw with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger $169 (was $249)
- Greenworks 60V 18″ Cordless Chainsaw with 4.0Ah Battery & Charger $279 (was $399)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ 1.5kW Brushless Chainsaw with 2.5 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger + Bonus Chain $148 (was $268)
- Greenworks 24V 10″ Cordless Chainsaw with 2.0 Ah Battery & Charger $98 (was $129)
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 16″ Brushless Chainsaw + (2) 4Ah USB Batteries & Dual Port Charger $255 (was $280)
Greenworks battery-powered blower deals
- Greenworks 60V 450 CFM at 125 Mph Cordless Leaf Blower with 2.0Ah Battery & Charger $159 (was $199)
- Greenworks 60V 630 CFM 170 MPH Leaf Blower with 2.5 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $164 (was $199)
- Greenworks 40V 120 Mph at 450 Cfm Axial Blower with 2.5Ah Battery & Charger $106 (was $138)
- Greenworks 60V 630 CFM 170 MPH Leaf Blower with 2.5 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $164 (was $199)
- Greenworks 60V 750 CFM 180 MPH Leaf Blower with 4.0 AH HC Battery and 6 Amp Charger $248 (was $278)
- Greenworks 24V Cordless Axial Blower (90 Mph / 320 Cfm) with 2Ah USB Battery & Charger $58 (was $80)
- Greenworks 60V 630 CFM 170 MPH Leaf Blower with 2.5 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $164 (was $198)
- Greenworks 40V 135 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower/Sweeper, Battery Not Included $30 (was $53)
- Greenworks Pro 80V (170 MPH / 730 CFM) Brushless Cordless Axial Blower, Tool Only $119 (was $145)
- Greenworks 48V Brushless 515CFM 125MPH Leaf Blower + 2 (24V) 2.0Ah Batteries & 4A Dual Port Charger $95 (was $138)
Greenworks battery-powered string trimmer deals
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Cordless String Trimmer/Edger with 2.0 Ah USB Battery & Charger $88 (was $100)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Top Mount String Trimmer with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery & 3 Amp Charger $174 (was $278)
- Greenworks 40V 13″ Cordless String Trimmer/Edger (Tool Only) $51 (was $85)
- Greenworks 60V 16” Front Mount String Trimmer + 2.5Ah Battery & 3A Charger $164 (was $198)
- Greenworks 24V 12-inch TORQDRIVE String Trimmer with 2Ah USB Battery and Charger $91 (was $130)
