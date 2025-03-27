Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered yard tools during its Big Spring Sale

Last summer, a good friend of mine dislocated his shoulder trying to pull-start his old gas-powered lawn mower. This year, he’s using an electric model that starts with a simple button press. Even if you’ve never been injured by your aging yard tools, now is a great time to upgrade your home arsenal with Greenworks battery-powered mowers, a, trimmers, pressure washers, and more. Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has dropped prices on Greenworks gear to the lowest levels I have seen in at least a year. They’re only going to get more expensive as we get into the meat of yardwork season, so grab these now before the sale ends.

Greenworks 48V (2x24V) 21" Brushless Mower+12" String Trimmer+320CFM Blower,(2) 5.0Ah Batteries and 4A Dual Port Charger — $399 (was $609) Greenworks See It

If you’re just starting out with electric yard tools, this is a perfect way to jump in. This kit includes a 21-inch wide push mower, a 12-inch string trimmer, and a 320CFM blower. The kit comes with a pair of 5.0Ah 48V batteries and a charger that can juice up both cells at the same time. Despite the cheap price, these devices have bells and whistles you’d expect on more expensive versions. For instance, the lawn mower is self-propelled and has a front-facing light to help you see obstacles in your way. The blower can create wind up to 90 mph, which makes quick work of leaves and other annoying stuff on your lawn and driveway. Plus, they’re a lot quieter than the gas-powered versions.

This is a great kit if you have a small to medium-sized lawn. The 48V system strikes a great balance of size, power, and price. The batteries will hold a charge for more than a year, so you can still do your yard work even if you forgot to stick a battery on the charger.

Greenworks 40V 16" Cordless (Push) Lawn Mower (75+ Compatible Tools), 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included — $209 (was $299) Greenworks See It

If you just need a simple mower, this 40V model is great for smaller yards. It has a 16-inch deck, so it fits easily into tight spaces. A full battery charge affords the mower up to 45 minutes of run time. That’s enough for roughly 1/3 of an acre. You can capture clippings in a bag or just put it in mulch mode and let the clippings fall as they may. This the most basic model, but there are some burlier mowers on deep discount as well.

Greenworks 80V 16" Brushless Cordless String Trimmer (Carbon Fiber), 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included — $212 (was $299) Greenworks See It

Even if you have Popeye-like forearms, wielding a powerful string trimmer can be taxing. This 80V, 16-inch trimmer is as powerful as a gas model, but it starts and handles like a much lighter device. The carbon fiber handle and extra-wide 16-inch cutting area make quick, easy work of weeds, hard-to-reach grass, or whatever else you want to cut down.

