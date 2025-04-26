Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered lawn mowers and yard tools during this spring sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I just mowed my lawn for the first time this season. I don’t mow all that often, but my shoulder hurts from pull-starting my ancient gas-powered mower. It’s time for an upgrade. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Greenworks yard tools including blowers, trimmers, mowers, and even multi-tool combo kits on-sale for their lowest prices of the year. Greenworks makes some of the best outdoor tools period, so it’s a great time to buy into their battery system, which is compatible with more than 75 different tools.

Greenworks 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower + Blower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included — $262 (was $349) Greenworks See It

If you don’t have a huge yard, a smaller mower provides a much better overall mowing experience. The 16-inch deck allows for precise control so you can mow around trees and garden beds with more precision than with a bigger model. The 40-volt battery (which is included) gets up to 45 minutes of run time on a single charge, which is plenty of time to cover most typical lawns. I have a half-acre in my backyard and it never takes me more than 35 minutes with a similar model.

This kit also includes a battery-powered leaf blower, which can generate gusts up to 100 mph. This is an electric model model that’s much quieter than the old gas-powered blower your neighbor rudely uses at 7 AM every weekend in the fall.

Greenworks 40V 18" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw — $279 (was $379) Greenworks See It

It has been exceptionally windy this year in Upstate New York and that has led to a ton of downed trees. I got an electric chainsaw last year and it has made removing fallen lumber much simpler. This 18-inch model is burly enough to handle full-on trees. But, it weighs roughly 15 pounds, so it’s easy to handle. You don’t have to worry about pull-starting it or mixing fuel like with many gas-powered saws.

Greenworks electric saw deals

Greenworks electric trimmer deals

Greenworks electric tool combo kit deals

Greenworks electric blower deals

Greenworks extra battery deals

Greenworks electric mower deals

Greenworks electric yard tool deals