Amazon is blowing out Greenworks battery-powered lawn mowers and yard tools during this spring sale

I just mowed my lawn for the first time this season. I don’t mow all that often, but my shoulder hurts from pull-starting my ancient gas-powered mower. It’s time for an upgrade. Right now, Amazon has a ton of Greenworks yard tools including blowers, trimmers, mowers, and even multi-tool combo kits on-sale for their lowest prices of the year. Greenworks makes some of the best outdoor tools period, so it’s a great time to buy into their battery system, which is compatible with more than 75 different tools.
Greenworks 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower + Blower, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included — $262 (was $349)
If you don’t have a huge yard, a smaller mower provides a much better overall mowing experience. The 16-inch deck allows for precise control so you can mow around trees and garden beds with more precision than with a bigger model. The 40-volt battery (which is included) gets up to 45 minutes of run time on a single charge, which is plenty of time to cover most typical lawns. I have a half-acre in my backyard and it never takes me more than 35 minutes with a similar model.
This kit also includes a battery-powered leaf blower, which can generate gusts up to 100 mph. This is an electric model model that’s much quieter than the old gas-powered blower your neighbor rudely uses at 7 AM every weekend in the fall.
Greenworks 40V 18" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw — $279 (was $379)
It has been exceptionally windy this year in Upstate New York and that has led to a ton of downed trees. I got an electric chainsaw last year and it has made removing fallen lumber much simpler. This 18-inch model is burly enough to handle full-on trees. But, it weighs roughly 15 pounds, so it’s easy to handle. You don’t have to worry about pull-starting it or mixing fuel like with many gas-powered saws.
Greenworks electric saw deals
- Greenworks 8-Inch Cordless Battery Pole Saw PS40L210 $144 (was $180)
- 82V 24″ Brushless Cordless Short Pole Hedge Trimmer, 2.5Ah Battery and Dual Port Rapid Charger $250 (was $350)
- Greenworks 82V 18″ Brushless (2.7 kW) Cordless Chainsaw (210 Cuts Per Charge), 4.0Ah Battery and Dual Port Rapid Charger $400 (was $500)
- Greenworks 60V 10″ Brushless Cordless Pole Saw, 14.5 Ft. Reach, 2.0Ah Battery & Charger $189 (was $270)
- Greenworks 80V 18″ Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Great for Tree Felling, Limbing, Pruning, and Firewood) / 75+ Compatible Tools), Tool Only $144 (was $180)
- Greenworks Greenworks 40V 12″ Cordless Compact Chainsaw (Great For Storm Clean-Up, Pruning, and Camping), 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Includedr $128 (was $160)
Greenworks electric trimmer deals
- Greenworks Cordless Trimmer, Blower, 10″ Chainsaw Combo Kit $598(was $759)
- Greenworks 40V Brushless String Trimmer (Attachment Capable) + Brushless Blower Combo Kit, 4.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $239 (was $299)
- Greenworks Hedge Trimmer with Rotating Handle HT24B1515 $96 (was $120)
- Greenworks 60V 16″ Brushless Cordless String Trimmer, Attachment Capable, 4.0 Ah Battery & Charger $240 (was $300)
- Greenworks Greenworks 82V 16″ (1.5kW) Brushless Cordless String Trimmer, 2.5Ah Battery and Dual Port Charger $300 (was $400)
- Greenworks 40V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and Leaf Blower Combo Kit + 3 Bonus Spools, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $152 (was $190)
- Greenworks 24V 13-Inch Brushless String Trimmer (Gen 2), 4.0Ah USB Battery and Charger Included $144 (was $167)
Greenworks electric tool combo kit deals
- Greenworks 48V (2x24V) Lawn Mower Combo – 20″ Push Mower, 12″ String Trimmer, 320 CFM Leaf Blower + 24V Cordless Speed Saw $519 (was $659)
- Greenworks Cordless Battery Lawn Mower, 12″ String Trimmer & Edger, and 330 CFM Blower Combo Kit w/ (2) 4.0Ah Batteries, (1) 2.0Ah Battery $509 (was $649)
- Greenworks 2x24V Lawn Mower Combo Kit with 20″ Steel Deck, 12″ String Trimmer, 320 CFM Blower, 10″ Fan $519 (was $699)
Greenworks electric blower deals
- Greenworks 82V Brushless (760 CFM / 140 MPH) Cordless Leaf Blower, 4.0Ah Battery and Dual Port Charger $299 (was $349)
- Greenworks 80V (700 CFM) Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower, (2) 2.5Ah Batteries and 45 Minute Rapid Charger $249 (was $429)
- Greenworks 40V (175 MPH / 710 CFM) Dual Port Cordless Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower, (2) 8.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $350 (was $500)
- Greenworks Brushless Cordless Edger, 4.0Ah Batttery and Dual Port Rapid Charger Included Battery Included $299 (was $399)
- Greenworks 24V (90 MPH / 320 CFM / 125+ Compatible Tools) Cordless Axial Leaf Blower, 2.0Ah Battery and Charger Included $68 (was $100)
Greenworks extra battery deals
- Greenworks 82V 2.5Ah Battery with Bluetooth and Digital Readout $100 (was $150)
- Greenworks 82V 4.0Ah Battery with Bluetooth and Digital Readout $200 (was $250)
- Greenworks 40V 2.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery $60 (was $70)
- Greenworks 60V 4.0AH High Current (HC) Battery $126 (was $180)
Greenworks electric mower deals
- Greenworks Brushless Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Compatible with Batteries $479 (was $599)
- Greenworks Brushless Earth Auger with Charger $499 (was $599)
- Greenworks 80V 21″ Brushless Cordless (Self-Propelled) Lawn Mower $419 (was $509)
- Greenworks 82V 25” Brushless (Self-Propelled) Cordless Lawn Mower, (2) 4.0Ah Batteries and Dual Port Rapid Charger $700 (was $800)
- Greenworks 60V 42” Cordless Electric CrossoverZ Zero Turn Riding Mower, (4) 8.0Ah Batteries and (2) Dual Port Turbo Chargers $3,800 (was $4,800)
- Greenworks 60V 17″ Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower, 2-in-1 Mulching/Bagging, 4.0Ah Battery and 3A Charger $280 (was $400)
Greenworks electric yard tool deals
- Greenworks 60V Backpack Sprayer with Battery and Charger $175 (was $250)
- Greenworks 2000 PSI (13 Amp) Electric Pressure Washer $133 (was $190)
- Greenworks 80V All-Terrain Brushless Edger, 8″ Steel Blade, 2.25″ Pro Depth & Tool-Free Adjust $160 (was $200)
- 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer (Open Frame) PWMA Certified $128 (was $170)
