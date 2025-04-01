This $179 2TB Lexar portable SSD is just $108 right now at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I carry a portable SSD with me everywhere I go. It’s a great way to lug around lots of files without cluttering my laptop’s built-in drive. Right now, Amazon has a variety of Lexar SSDs and memory cards at deep discounts to make room for new models. The 2TB ES3 for $108 is the stand-out deal, but the rugged Armor series drives are also solidly discounted right now. Go grab one and back up your stuff before the computer gremlins take out your laptop and you lose your precious files.
Lexar 2TB ES3 Portable SSD, Up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000 MB/s Write — $108 (was $179)
This compact drive weighs less than four ounces and can fit in basically any pocket or bag. Inside, however, it has the capacity for up to 2TB of files. That likely more than doubles your laptop’s storage for just over $100. It connects via USB-C, so it allows for fast transfers. If you’re shooting photos or videos, you can keep them on the drive and edit straight off the SSD rather than cluttering up your computer’s built-in drive.
This isn’t a waterproof drive, but it is drop-proof up to two meters. The case also has advanced heat dispersion tech to keep the drive cool, even when performing large file transfers. At this price, this is an incredible little drive to keep as a backup or even to use as a Time Machine drive for your Mac computer.
More Lexar portable SSD deals
- Lexar 2TB Armor 700 Portable SSD, Up to 2000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, Rugged, IP66 Water & Dust Resistance $149 (was $215)
- Lexar 4TB Armor 700 Portable SSD, Up to 2000MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, Rugged, IP66 Water & Dust Resistance $268 (was $365)
- Lexar 2TB Professional Go Portable SSD w/Hub $224 (was $350)
- Lexar 1TB Professional Go Portable SSD w/Hub, Supports Apple 4K 60fps ProRes, Up to 1050MB/s $152 (was $239)
Lexar portable USB-C hub deal
- Lexar Professional Go Portable Hub, Four Type-C Ports $38 (was $49)
Lexar memory card deals
- Lexar 128GB (2-Pack) Professional Silver Plus microSDXC Memory Card w/SD Adapter $23 (was $45)
- Lexar 256GB (2-Pack) Professional Silver Plus microSDXC Memory Card w/SD Adapter $37 (was $75)
- Lexar 1TB Play microSDXC Memory Card $87 (was $125)
- Lexar 512GB Play microSDXC Memory Card $43 (was $65)
- Lexar 1TB PLAY microSDXC Memory Card $63 (was $129)
- Lexar 256GB (2-PK) Professional SILVER PRO SDXC Memory Card $107 (was $140)
- Lexar 128GB (2-PK) Professional SILVER PRO SDXC Memory Card $56 (was $74)
- Lexar 128GB Professional SILVER PRO SDXC Memory Card $33 (was $49)
- Lexar 512GB Professional Silver SDXC Memory Card $51 (was $62)
Lexar jump drive deals
- Lexar 512GB JumpDrive Dual Drive D400 USB 3.2 Type-C & Type-A Flash Drive $45 (was $72)
- Lexar 256GB JumpDrive Dual Drive D400 USB 3.2 Type-C & Type-A Flash Drive $25 (was $36)
- Lexar 128GB JumpDrive M400 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive $10 (was $18)