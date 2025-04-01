This $179 2TB Lexar portable SSD is just $108 right now at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I carry a portable SSD with me everywhere I go. It’s a great way to lug around lots of files without cluttering my laptop’s built-in drive. Right now, Amazon has a variety of Lexar SSDs and memory cards at deep discounts to make room for new models. The 2TB ES3 for $108 is the stand-out deal, but the rugged Armor series drives are also solidly discounted right now. Go grab one and back up your stuff before the computer gremlins take out your laptop and you lose your precious files.

Lexar 2TB ES3 Portable SSD, Up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000 MB/s Write — $108 (was $179) Lexar See It

This compact drive weighs less than four ounces and can fit in basically any pocket or bag. Inside, however, it has the capacity for up to 2TB of files. That likely more than doubles your laptop’s storage for just over $100. It connects via USB-C, so it allows for fast transfers. If you’re shooting photos or videos, you can keep them on the drive and edit straight off the SSD rather than cluttering up your computer’s built-in drive.

This isn’t a waterproof drive, but it is drop-proof up to two meters. The case also has advanced heat dispersion tech to keep the drive cool, even when performing large file transfers. At this price, this is an incredible little drive to keep as a backup or even to use as a Time Machine drive for your Mac computer.

