Score a DJI Mini 4K drone for just $239 on Prime Day before it sells out

Did you know that you’re supposed to register a drone with the FAA before you fly it? That applies to every craft that weighs more than 250 grams. DJI knows this and made its Mini 4K drone weigh in at 249 grams to get around the rule. We love that. Right now, Amazon has the Mini 4K down to just $239 right now, which is the lowest price I have seen. This is the best drone for most people at an all-time low price. Go grab one before they sell out.

Don’t get it twisted, this isn’t a toy drone. It’s a full-fledged aerial content creation machine. The 4K camera sits on a 3-axis gimbal that keeps it extremely steady, even during high-speed flying. Despite its small size, this craft can fly in wind up to 38 kph. Each battery lasts for up to 31 minutes of flight time on a charge. I always recommend buying extra batteries right off the rip since you’ll never be sorry to have them.

One of the best parts about this drone is the fact that it has access to all of DJI’s filmmaking tools. That includes pre-programmed flight paths and object tracking to make complex cinematic shots with no fuss.