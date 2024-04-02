We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

These pocket-sized Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds combine affordability, exceptional sound quality, and the convenience synonymous with the Sony brand, marking a significant leap in audio technology. As an open-box item, they provide cost-effectiveness without compromising quality, making them an excellent option for a powerful listening experience.

The LinkBuds S boasts various features designed to immerse the listener in their soundscapes while seamlessly integrating into daily life. Whether listening to music, watching a movie, or taking a call, the Sony LinkBuds S, powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, delivers crisp vocals, deep bass, and detailed highs.

One of their most compelling features is the active noise-canceling technology. Sony’s expertise in sound engineering is evident in how these earbuds filter out environmental noise, allowing users to focus on their music or calls without distraction. This feature mainly benefits commuters or office workers who wish to isolate themselves from surrounding noise.

Sometimes, however, it’s not just about blocking the world out. The LinkBuds S also offers an AI-based ‘ambient sound’ mode, which cleverly mixes in sounds from your environment. This feature allows you to stay aware of your surroundings without sacrificing audio quality. This feature is ideal for those who need to listen to announcements on the go or who prefer to remain alert while out and about.

Featuring a lightweight design, the earbuds come with ergonomics in mind, ensuring comfort over extended periods of use. The touch controls are intuitive, allowing for easy management of playback, calls, and the activation of voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri. Additionally, the headphones come with an IP4X waterproof design and a battery life of over 20 hours, ensuring that users can enjoy their audio no matter the weather conditions or activity.

It’s important to note that this particular Sony model is open box, meaning it is typically considered excess inventory, and its packaging may be slightly distressed. Open-box products offer significant price reductions while maintaining excellent quality and functionality.

Purchase the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds (Open Box) today for $99.99 (reg. $199) with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.