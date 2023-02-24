We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The music at the gym is … not the best, nicely put. And that’s even if music is playing—I’ve personally seen televisions getting commandeered to play soap opera re-runs or whatever is happening on the sports channel. Neither have been proven to get you pumped up. Tune out the uninspirational with a pair of noise-canceling Beats Fit Pro earbuds, which come with a free $25 Amazon Gift Card. That’s free money!

These earbuds are one of our favorites for the gym, thanks to their active noise cancellation (ANC), powerful battery life, and comfortable fit. They offer Apple’s H1 chip for quick Bluetooth pairing with an iPhone or Apple Watch, and provide Adaptive EQ and true spatial audio like the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. In addition, they have an IPX4 rating, so sweat doesn’t wreck your workout. Our senior gear editor liked their discrete size and secure fit so much that he re-bought them after losing the first pair. Even better, you get a $25 Amazon gift card to use for a protective cover for the Fit Pro’s clamshell case, or whatever your heart desires (like a rechargeable dish scrubber or a birthday hat for your cat).

This deal won’t last forever, so snag it before it ends—unlike the Days of Our Lives marathon running every time you’ve gone to the gym.

