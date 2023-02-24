Get a gift before you lift with Amazon’s Beats Fit Pro deal
Who doesn't love free money? Get a $25 Amazon gift card and a pair of fabulous fitness earbuds with this Beats Fit Pro-motion.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The music at the gym is … not the best, nicely put. And that’s even if music is playing—I’ve personally seen televisions getting commandeered to play soap opera re-runs or whatever is happening on the sports channel. Neither have been proven to get you pumped up. Tune out the uninspirational with a pair of noise-canceling Beats Fit Pro earbuds, which come with a free $25 Amazon Gift Card. That’s free money!
Beats Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card $199.95 (Worth $224.95)
Beats
These earbuds are one of our favorites for the gym, thanks to their active noise cancellation (ANC), powerful battery life, and comfortable fit. They offer Apple’s H1 chip for quick Bluetooth pairing with an iPhone or Apple Watch, and provide Adaptive EQ and true spatial audio like the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. In addition, they have an IPX4 rating, so sweat doesn’t wreck your workout. Our senior gear editor liked their discrete size and secure fit so much that he re-bought them after losing the first pair. Even better, you get a $25 Amazon gift card to use for a protective cover for the Fit Pro’s clamshell case, or whatever your heart desires (like a rechargeable dish scrubber or a birthday hat for your cat).
This deal won’t last forever, so snag it before it ends—unlike the Days of Our Lives marathon running every time you’ve gone to the gym.
Here are more earbud deals that will keep you moving:
- Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones $148 (Was $179.99)
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones $148 (Was $199.99)
- JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $59.95 (Was $99.95)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones $79.95 (Was $99.95)
- JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $49.95 (Was $99.95)
- JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds $59.95 (Was $79.95)
- JBL Reflect Mini NC: True Wireless Noise Cancelling Sport Headphones $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- JBL Live Pro 2 Noise Cancelling Headphones $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Earbuds $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Life A2 NC Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $47.99 (Was $69.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Life A3i Noise Cancelling Earbuds $49.99 (Was $59.99)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Soundcore Anker Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds $31.19 (Was $49.99)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $199.99 (Was $229.99)