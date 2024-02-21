We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Blending affordability with the high-quality sound and convenience of the Sony brand, these Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones represent a significant advancement in audio technology. As an open-box product, these headphones offer affordability without sacrificing quality and are an excellent choice for a powerful listening experience.

Offering clear, dynamic sound across a wide frequency range, Sony’s WH-CH520 wireless headphones are an excellent choice for users with various audio needs. Whether listening to music, watching a movie, or taking a call, the WH-CH520 delivers crisp vocals, deep bass, and detailed highs.

Utilizing Bluetooth technology, these headphones allow seamless pairing with various devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and smart TVs, eliminating the need for cumbersome wires. Additionally, the headphones boast a quick-charge feature that provides hours of playback (up to 50 hours on a single charge!) with just a few minutes of charging, ensuring that users can get back to their music or podcasts with minimal interruption.

The WH-CH520 model is also engineered with user experience at its core, featuring a lightweight, on-ear design that ensures comfort over extended periods of use. This design choice showcases Sony’s understanding of the modern consumer’s lifestyle, which often involves long commutes, extended work sessions, and the desire for an immersive audio experience without the discomfort of heavier, bulkier headphones.

It’s essential to note that this particular Sony model is open box, meaning they are typically considered excess inventory, and their packaging may be slightly distressed. Open-box products come with significant price reductions while maintaining excellent quality and functionality.

Snag the Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones (Open Box) for $39.99 (reg. $59) with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.