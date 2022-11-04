We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Black Friday is weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Sony from offering deep discounts on some of its latest, greatest noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds. The standout deal is a $52 discount on the WH-1000XM5s the company’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones, which boast 30 hours of battery life and world-class audio quality courtesy of their bespoke V1 processor. This chip can even learn your usage patterns and track your location to adjust its volume based on your behavior, though that feature is completely optional.

The company’s WH-1000 line has been popular for years, but this is the first time Sony has refreshed the headphone’s design and the updated look is both simple and sleek while the sound and software are richly detailed. At $348 these are still a premium product (they’re one of our best headphones), but they’re currently down to their lowest price ever. Given their popularity, you may want to pick up a pair now in case they sell out in advance of the holidays.

Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are over two years old, but they’re still among the best noise-cancelling headphones available (and another favorite of ours)—especially at their current $228 price. They have the same battery life as Sony’s new headphones, but have a slightly bassier tuning and are a little less efficient in the noise-cancellation department. The difference would only be noticeable if you compared the two headphones side by side, though, and we can still recommend the WH-1000XM4s to any discerning music listener or traveler, especially while they are $122 less than usual.

Following the success of Sony’s over-ear headphone line, the company proceeded to move into the noise-cancelling earbud market with the WF-1000XM series. The WF-1000XM4s are the latest earbuds in this line and they’re $102 cheaper than usual. The earbuds offer up to eight hours of music playback per change, cancel a phenomenal amount of noise, and sound excellent. We considered these to be the best noise-cancelling earbuds period until Bose took the crown with their QuietComfort Earbuds II, but the difference isn’t that great. For $178 you’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of earbuds that sounds this good and cancels as much noise.

Finally, Sony’s LinkBuds S, the company’s latest noise-cancelling earbuds, are just $128, which is their lowest price ever. The earbuds are smaller than the WF-1000XM4s but still use the V1 processor, which is why they sound great and block out a lot of noise. You’ll only get six hours of music playback per charge, but that’s plenty for casual listening or to get you through a commute. Smart-home fans will appreciate the LinkBuds S’ Alexa support, which allows you to control the earbuds using Amazon’s virtual assistant. If you want great earbuds on a small budget, don’t skip this deal.