It’s hard to go back once you put a pair of sonically superior headphones on your head. It’s like leaving the cave and finally seeing the light. Suppose you’re ready to step out of the darkness and into the bright world of the on-the-go audiophile, and you want the option to lose wires without losing all the fidelity. In that case, the Focal Bathys Bluetooth headphones are on sale for $639 on Amazon, the lowest price in 30 days for these top-tier over-ear travel companions.

Named after the first self-propelled submersible, the Bathys headphones are French luxury audio brand Focal’s first active noise-canceling (ANC) wireless model. They share DNA with the company’s high-end headphones (like the Focal Stellia—on sale for $2,399, down from $2,999, and our closed-back pick for the best headphones of 2023). The Bathys packs a 40mm aluminum-magnesium “M”-shaped dome driver underneath the signature concentric circled grille, skips touch controls for physical buttons for volume, ANC, and play controls, all tied together with magnesium yokes and leather headband accents. Under the hood, well-implemented DSP manages the stable, resolving Bluetooth 5.1 connection (with support for SBC, AAC, aptX/aptX HD/Adaptive codecs, plus multipoint support), and the built-in 24-bit/192 kHz DAC also allows for unadulterated audio with computers and mobile devices via USB-C.

Don’t take just my word for it: PopSci’s resident headphone guy says, “The Bathys is worth sinking your time (and money) into if you love a fluid listening experience.”

If you’re still a wired it-girl (or guy) with a taste for summit-fi synergy, consider grabbing the Stellia we mentioned above and this Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition Music Steaming Player and Amplifier—on sale for $3,039, regularly $3,799—which connects directly to high-resolution music streaming services so you can cry to Taylor Swift’s “folklore” harder than ever before.

