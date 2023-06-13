Upgrade your dad’s home audio setup with 20% off Polk Audio on Amazon
Make yourself the smooth operator with an affordable Polk Audio speaker made even cheaper with this Amazon audio deal.
Summer is the time for hosting classy little dinner parties under string lights while pumping up the adult contemporary jams—an excuse to play Sade? Yes, please! Help your dad (or yacht rock-loving grad) ditch old, slightly unsightly speakers for nice new ones, thanks to this Polk Audio deal on Amazon.
Polk Audio T50 150 Watt Home Theater Floor Standing Tower Speaker (Single) $199 (Was $249)
Polk Audio
With a one-inch tweeter, a 6.5-inch driver, and two 6.5-inch bass radiators, these speakers make everything played—Frank Sinatra, Chaka Khan, Solange—sound lush and warm. Movies and games also get lifelike sound treatment thanks to these features. And these Polk speakers play nicely with home AV receivers, whether it’s a 2.0, 2.1, or 3.1 system or an immersive 5.1, 7.1, or 9.1 Dolby/DTS setup. And at less than $200 each? It’s like your wallet is receiving a kiss from a rose (just remember to buy them as a pair for stereo or more for surround sound).
Room and budget a bit bigger? The Polk Reserve Series R500 Tower Speaker, which we highly recommend, is at its lowest price in months, delivering hi-res response from a 1-inch Pinnacle Ring Tweeter and dual 5.25-inch Turbine Cone woofers for $499 (usually $599). The Polk Audio Atrium Outdoor Speakers—on sale for $199, down from $249—is also a great pick if you want to take the classy party outdoors.
If you know someone looking to play the quiet storm jams just for themselves, consider getting really indulgent and picking up a pair of Focal Bathys top-tier Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones, which are just $639 ($160 off) on Amazon. In fact, a bunch of Focal headphones are on sale, including the summit-tier Focal Utopia and Stellia that we include in our best headphones. Save up to $1,000 on priceless fidelity.
Don’t wait to upgrade that home audio system—this deal will be gone just like a lover running away under a full moon during the mystical muggy night.
Here are other home audio deals that let you feel like a smooth operator and keep more money by your side:
