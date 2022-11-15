We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s November, nearly Thanksgiving, and many of our thoughts are already putting an emphasis on the giving. Luckily, it’s the time of year that the temperature creeps down and we give thanks that retail prices do the same. And if you’re specifically looking for savings on headphones, earbuds, or speakers, we’re on the same wavelength. Now, as Depeche Mode eloquently put it in 1986, “Let’s have a black celebration.” But when it comes to Black Friday … or Cyber Monday … you no longer have to save the date to get something great. We’re already seeing some deep discounts on premium products, especially in the audio arena—the kind of deals that will have you dancing to “As It Was” by Harry Styles on repeat in no time. So, if you want to gift someone—yourself included—a leveled-up listening experience that’s not the same as it was, as it was, here we go with the best early Black Friday audio deals we’ve heard of so far:

V-MODA has made the best DJ headphones lists (including ours) for years. And for good reasons. The Crossfade 2’s dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution CCAW Japanese voice coil deliver formidable low-end, which makes them great for enjoying EDM, hip-hop, and/or pop whether you’re a festival headliner or just waiting for the drop while you wait for an important email. And if you don’t want to feel tied down by being plugged in, heavy-duty hinges, a durable carrying case, and Bluetooth support mean you can easily pack the headphones and keep that energy up on the go.

Looking for something more stationary yet unconstrained? We love the synergy of the HiFiMan HE-R9 closed-back dynamic headphones and HiFiMan EF400 R2R DAC/amp. The HE-R9 ($249 down from $369) is a lightweight heavyweight, an extremely comfortable bass beast of a headphone that doesn’t sacrifice overall clarity. And the compact desktop EF400 ($499, down from $599) makes sure the ‘cans can—delivering a high-octane signal that’s punchy without being paunchy. They’re a perfect pair, or just pick up the DAC/amp solo to add a muscular high-resolution response to any of the top-tier audiophile icons by Sennheiser below.

The best headphones/earphones deals

Looking for Early Black Friday audio deals that fit in your pocket—the same pocket that’s full of all that sweet cash you’re saving? Check out these discounted earbuds we’ve found:

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is our top pick for shower speaker because it’s buoyant in more ways than one. The 360-degree sound—from two 40mm active drivers and two passive radiators, which produce a frequency range of 75Hz – 20kHz—is surprisingly powerful for such as ultra-portable orb. Plus it’s IP67 waterproof and it floats, so it’s ready for everything from bath time to whitewater rafting. We’ve declared the Wonderboom 3 our best budget speaker at $99, so it’s an insanely good deal at $69.

Tired of singing solo in the shower and ready to party with pals? The Sony SRS-XG300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is an IP67 waterproof and dustproof cylinder with pulsing LED rings at its ends and a 25-hour battery to power its dual front-facing tweeters, X-Balanced woofers, and passive radiators, which bring more bounce to the ounce. It’s not the cheapest party speaker at $248 (usually $349.99) but it might be the classiest and sassiest—one of our favorite combos. Easy to transport but still sleek, thanks to its retractable handle, the SRS-XG300 sounds as good as it looks if you like high-quality rumble (what else is a party speaker for, anyway). While they might complain about slightly recessed mids, Android users with compatible hardware can even get an audiophile-level connection thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 LDAC support (plus there are MEGA BASS on/off and rudimentary EQ options in the app). The end result is a crisp presentation with plenty of distortion-free kick—and you can even get more thump if you go with the SRS-XG500 below.

The best portable party speaker deals

Like the sound of even bigger bargains? Trusted budget brand Tribit has dozens and dozens of earbuds, headphones, and speakers available on sale for between 15 and 50 percent off. The sale includes another one of our favorite portable waterproof speakers, the StormBox 2.

We’ve got no problems with cords over here, but we do love to get wrapped up in the latest wireless developments. Some of the most impressive advances have been in wireless surround sound systems, and the Nakamichi Shockwafe family has been one of our top picks even before systems like the 9.2.4-channel Shockwafe Ultra were offered at the currently unbeatable price of $400 off. Using proprietary digital signal processing to sync the wireless subwoofers and surround speakers, the Shockwafe lets you enjoy the immersion of Dolby Atmos with so much less of the hassle of a traditional surround sound system. Want to take it to the next level? Go for the Shockwafe Ultra eARC SSE MAX with upgraded driver materials, amplification, and connections, currently at an all-time low of $1,477 (usually $1,899).

Need a streaming source? The Apple TV 4K (2021) may not be the latest model, but it’s still an incredible deal at $99 (usually $179) and a great way to watch your favorite shows and movies, plus feed high-resolution audio from Apple Music or TIDAL to that new soundbar.

Prefer a stereo soundstage with pinpoint imaging? The KEF LS50 Meta are our best overall pick for bookshelf speakers and are available right now for $1,299/pair (usually $1,599). Fed clean power and evocative audio, the Uni-Q drivers in these speakers are engaging without exaggeration, offering a wide sweet spot and smooth, natural response. And there are early Black Friday audio bargains up and down KEF’s compact cabinet lineup, from the uncompressed expression of the entry-level KEF Q350 ($499.98, usually $749.99) to the three-way standmount KEF R3 ($1,699.98, usually $2,199.99).

The best home audio deals

Early Black Friday audio prices are correct at time of publication and are subject to change.