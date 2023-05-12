We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bose practically invented the noise-cancelling headphone category with the release of its over-ear QuietComfort cans years ago, and it’s brought that same technological prowess to its earbuds. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the company’s latest model, and they’re the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve ever heard—now at their best price. Amazon has knocked $50 off their price for a limited time, which brings the earbuds back down to their lowest price ever. If you travel, commute, or want to listen to music in peace and quiet in a noisy environment, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are a wise investment.

Active noise-cancelling has become a standard feature for most Bluetooth earbuds over $100, but Bose went above and beyond to eke out as much performance from these earbuds as possible. The combination of Bose’s noise-cancellation algorithm, the earbuds’ fit (which provides passive noise cancellation and creates the optimal listening environment), and microphones are a winning combination. No headphones will block out 100% of outside sounds, but we were continually surprised at how the QuietComfort Earbuds II turned cacophony into background noise. Some noises—typing on a keyboard, the ticking of a mechanical clock, light footsteps—will be completely eliminated even when music isn’t playing.

If you play music at a moderate volume, you probably won’t be able to hear the sound of a bus or train. When listening to music at maximum volume, even loud sounds like the whirring of a jet plane’s engine won’t be audible. Older generations of active noise cancellation technology caused audio to sound wonky, requiring you to choose between how your music sounded and how much outside noise you wanted blocked. The QuietComfort Earbuds II sound virtually identical whether active noise cancellation is enabled or disabled. To that end, the earbuds sound fantastic, with well-balanced audio and no sign of unwanted artifacts like distortion or sibilance.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are still an investment at their sale price, but they’re a bargain based on their performance. If you care about audio and creating a focus-friendly environment wherever you go, don’t skip this sale.

Here are some other deals that sound good: