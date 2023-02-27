We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Although some parts of New England face more snow and are looking to Amazon for snowblowers or snow shovels, the luckier parts of the country are looking forward to spring. And, warmer spring weather brings more opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. Replace that falling-apart sleeping bag or indulge in a new tent for the family with these outdoor deals on Amazon from popular outdoor brands like Coleman, Osprey, and Marmot.

Whether you need a bigger tent to fit more family or friends, or you simply need to replace your current solo sleeper, this dome tent from Coleman—which is up to 30% off, depending on size and color—is easy on the wallet and easy to set-up in 10 minutes. A two-person tent can fit one queen-sized air mattress, while a six-person option can fit two. Its durable frame and Poly guard fabric make it last season after season. If rain is in the forecast, Coleman’s signature WeatherTec system will keep you dry thanks to a tub-like floor, welded corners, and inverted seams to help keep water from getting inside the tent. (No word on if it’s Cocaine Bear-proof, however).

These camping deals will melt away like flurries on a 37-degree F day—snag them before everyone starts sniffing out tents when the weather gets nice.

Here are other camping deals we’re scouting out: