The best October Prime Day tool deals from 3M, Craftsman, DeWalt, and more
Change up your living room on the cheap with these tool deals, part of Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days.
The temperature is starting to drop, which means you’re about to spend more time in the great indoors. That may sound alluring to introverts (myself included), but looking at the same walls all the time can make you go a little stir-crazy. Thankfully, tools from 3M, DeWalt, and more are on sale as part of Prime Big Deal Days—happening today and tomorrow—to build up your home improvement arsenal.
CRAFTSMAN 12 Gallon 6 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac $142.99 (Was $179.99)
Clean-up is the most tedious part of any DIY project—make it easy with a shop vac. This one from Craftsman holds 12 gallons of crust, dust, and crud, and even doubles as a leaf blower. It can suck up wet and dry messes and is incredibly maneuverable. A lid-mounted accessory caddy with hose management keeps everything in line so you don’t lose parts or trip over the hose.
Check out these other tool deals happening during Prime Big Deal Days:
Craftsman tool deals
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics 135-Piece Tool Set $101 (Was $149)
- CRAFTSMAN Pliers, 8 & 10-Inch, 2-Piece Groove Joint Set $16.98 (Was $21)
- CRAFTSMAN Tape Measure, 25-Foot $9.32 (Was $10.98)
- CRAFTSMAN Red Stripe General Purpose Wet/Dry Vac Replacement Filter and Wet Application Filter for 5 to 20 Gallon Shop Vacuums, 2-Pack $33.99 (Was $47.99)
- CRAFTSMAN CMXZVBE38758 2-1/2 in. x 13 ft. POS-I-LOCK Wet/Dry Vacuum Hose Kit for Shop Vacuums $28.59 (Was $33.80)
- CRAFTSMAN Digital Torque Wrench, SAE, 1/2-Inch $107.99 (Was $223.17)
Dremel tool deals
- Dremel 8250 12V Lithium-Ion Variable Speed Cordless Rotary Tool with Brushless Motor $125 (Was $149.99)
- Dremel 4000-2/30 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit $69 (Was $89.99)
- Dremel 4000-4/34 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- Dremel Lite 7760 N/10 4V Li-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool $53 (Was $64)
- Dremel 4000-6/50-FF High-Performance Rotary Tool Kit with Flex Shaft $124.99 (Was $149.99)
- Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool $49.99 (Was $54.99)
- Dremel Ultra Saw US40-04 Corded Compact Saw Tool Kit $98 (Was $129.99)
- Dremel 231 Portable Rotary Tool Shaper and Router Table $35 (Was $44.97)
- Dremel 726-01 Cleaning & Polishing Rotary Tool Accessory Kit with Storage Case $12.50 (Was $16.99)
3M tool deals
- 3M 8511HB1-C-PS Sanding and Fiberglass Valved Respirator, 10-Pack $24.49 (Was $29.99)
- 3M 8511PB1-A-PS Particulate N95 Respirator with Valve, 10-Pack $16.24 (Was $21.47)
- 3M Kids Hearing Protection, Hearing Protection for Children with Adjustable Headband, 22dB Noise Reduction $23.49 (Was $29.99)
- 3M Kids Hearing Protection Plus, Hearing Protection for Children with Adjustable Headband, 22dB Noise Reduction Rating, Blue $23.79 (Was $26.19)
- 3M Pro-Protect + Gel Cushions Electronic Hearing Protector with Bluetooth Wireless Technology $68 (Was $80)
- 3M DBI/SALA Rollgliss 3327100 Rescue Unit, 2 Carabiner, 4-Feet Anchor Sling $1,402.61 (Was $1,650.13)
- 3M DBI-SALA EZ-Line 7605060 Retractable Horizontal Lifeline System $1,253.75 (Was $1,550)
- 3M 1113130 DBI-SALA ExoFit X300 Comfort Construction Positioning Safety Harness $420 (Was $540.85)
DeWalt tool deals
- Dewalt DPG54-1D Protector Clear High-Performance Lightweight Protective Safety Glasses $3.39 (Was $9.59)
- DEWALT Heated Soft Shell Jacket Kit $179-$209.09 (depending on size, Was $229.52)
- DEWALT Hearing Protection Earmuffs $51 (Was $70.65)
- DEWALT Hearing Protection w/ LCD Display $43.99 (Was $59.99)
- Dewalt Thermal Insulated Grip Glove $10.63 (Was $12.49)
- Dewalt DPG82 Concealer Anti-Fog Dual Mold Safety Goggle $14.22 (Was $16.73)