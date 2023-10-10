We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The temperature is starting to drop, which means you’re about to spend more time in the great indoors. That may sound alluring to introverts (myself included), but looking at the same walls all the time can make you go a little stir-crazy. Thankfully, tools from 3M, DeWalt, and more are on sale as part of Prime Big Deal Days—happening today and tomorrow—to build up your home improvement arsenal.

You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase.

Clean-up is the most tedious part of any DIY project—make it easy with a shop vac. This one from Craftsman holds 12 gallons of crust, dust, and crud, and even doubles as a leaf blower. It can suck up wet and dry messes and is incredibly maneuverable. A lid-mounted accessory caddy with hose management keeps everything in line so you don’t lose parts or trip over the hose.

Check out these other tool deals happening during Prime Big Deal Days:

Craftsman tool deals

Dremel tool deals

3M tool deals

DeWalt tool deals