The best Memorial Day generator deals offer powerful savings on solar, electric, & gas-powered models
Generate some more money in your pocket with these Memorial Day power station deals on Amazon.
A generator is a must-have if you’re RV-ing, camping, or just spending time away from an outlet. A portable power station helps you stay charged, which is incredibly important if your phone is the only thing connecting you to modern society. Plus, they’re incredibly handy in a power outage. We found plenty of generators on sale for Memorial Day, from tried-and-true gas generators to newfangled solar generators.
Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2 SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $1,299 w/ coupon (Was $1,649)
This Jackery solar generator-panel combo package has everything you need to get started on sustainably powering burners, laptops, drones, and cell phones when you’re not near a wall outlet. In fact, it can power up to eight devices at a time. And, the included solar panels can bring it up to full charge within 6 hours—if you’d rather charge it beforehand via AC outlet, that process is shortened to 5.5. hours. Talk about timely.
If you decide to get a beefier Jackery generator, like the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO, you’ll get a free Jackery dual-sided 80W solar panel when you spend over $2,000 on Jackery products. That’s a $249 value right there, and your savings only get bigger when you combine it with the $150-$350 coupons Jackery is offering on Amazon.
Here are more generator deals to shop this Memorial Day:
Solar generators
- Jackery Solar Generator 1500 1534Wh Capacity with 4XSolar Panels $2,199 (Was $2,899)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $239.99 (Was $349.99)
- Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station $1,529 with coupon (Was $1,699)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 PRO $1,447 with coupon (Was $1,597)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station $186.99 (Was $249.99)
- BioLite BaseCharge 600 $559.20 (Was $699)
- BioLite BaseCharge 1500 $1,359.20 (Was $1,699)
Gas generators
- Generac 8250 GP2500i 2,500-Watt Gas-Powered Portable Generator $551.65 (Was $636.15)
- Generac 76763 GP8000E 8,000-Watt Electric-Start Gas-Powered Portable Generator $979 (Was $1,149)
- CRAFTSMAN C0010250 2,500-Watt Gas Portable Generator $564.58 (Was $639)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 4650 Peak Watt Portable Generator $349 (Was $379)
Dual-fuel generators
- DuroMax XP5500EH Electric Start Dual-Fuel Generator $549 (Was $649)
- DuroMax XP12000EH Dual-Fuel Generator $999 (Was $1,399)
- Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Inverter Generator $460.47 (Was $839)
- Champion Power Equipment 201052 4750/3800-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start $501.46 (Was $799)
- Pulsar 5,250W Dual Fuel Portable Generator $499 (Was $699.99)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 12500 Peak Watt Dual Fuel Generator $993.96 (Was $1,249)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 9500 Peak Watt Dual Fuel $799 (Was $949)
- Westinghouse 4650 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator with CARB Compliant & Champion Weather-Resistant Storage Cover $557.20 (Was $662)
Inverter generators
- Champion Power Equipment 200953 4250-Watt Open Frame Inverter $479.29 (Was $563.60)
- Briggs & Stratton Q6500 Quiet Power Series Inverter Generator $940.64 (Was $1,399)
- Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment 4500 Peak Watt Inverter Generator $879 (Was $1,099)
- Champion Power Equipment 200986 4500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator $714.19 (Was $1,089)