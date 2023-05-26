We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A generator is a must-have if you’re RV-ing, camping, or just spending time away from an outlet. A portable power station helps you stay charged, which is incredibly important if your phone is the only thing connecting you to modern society. Plus, they’re incredibly handy in a power outage. We found plenty of generators on sale for Memorial Day, from tried-and-true gas generators to newfangled solar generators.

This Jackery solar generator-panel combo package has everything you need to get started on sustainably powering burners, laptops, drones, and cell phones when you’re not near a wall outlet. In fact, it can power up to eight devices at a time. And, the included solar panels can bring it up to full charge within 6 hours—if you’d rather charge it beforehand via AC outlet, that process is shortened to 5.5. hours. Talk about timely.

If you decide to get a beefier Jackery generator, like the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO, you’ll get a free Jackery dual-sided 80W solar panel when you spend over $2,000 on Jackery products. That’s a $249 value right there, and your savings only get bigger when you combine it with the $150-$350 coupons Jackery is offering on Amazon.

Here are more generator deals to shop this Memorial Day:

Solar generators

Gas generators

Dual-fuel generators

Inverter generators