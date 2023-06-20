We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Camping is all about disconnecting from the modern world, but it’s still important to have a power source to keep some of your gadgets charged, just in case. Plus, camping essentials like a portable electric burner and lights need juice to work (and if you want hot tunes while you share a cold one around the campfire, you’ll need to keep that portable party speaker charged). A compact gas-powered generator can provide the power you need, and you’ll never need to worry about whether or not it’s charged. (Just be sure to be mindful of fellow campers and whether your site has a policy against loud noises after a certain time.)

Champion has discounted many of its portable generators, but the 2500 Watt model is the perfect balance of performance, portability, and cost. The gas-powered generator outputs enough electricity to charge small appliances, weighs 39 pounds, and runs for over 11 hours on 1.1 gallons of gas at 25% load. If you use more power, your gas will run down faster, but you can power a lot of gear off a 625W power output. Champion says this generator will only create 53dbA of noise from 23 feet away, so it shouldn’t disturb you or hurt your ears if you have enough space.

This portable generator is outfitted with two 120-volt AC plugs and one 12-volt DC plug—the latter is found in cars. Champion bundles its generator with a dual USB adapter that can be plugged into the DC plug to charge your phone or other portable gadgets right out of the box (I like to keep a couple of iPhone battery packs topped off, just in case). The company also includes a container of engine oil to keep the generator running smoothly.

If your needs are modest and you only plan on going off the grid for a long weekend, Champion’s 200951 is a wise investment. It’s also handy to have in the garage or shed at home in case of inclement weather.

