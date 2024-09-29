Charge all the things, all at once

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all know how charging our devices can be a chaotic, tangled mess. Between laptops, phones, tablets, and smartwatches, it’s easy to run out of outlets (and patience). The 220W GaN USB-C 7-Port Charging Station is a sleek, all-in-one solution to your charging woes, and right now, it’s just $32.99 (reg. $39) with free shipping. It’s time to say goodbye to the clutter and hello to fast, efficient charging.

With seven versatile ports (5 USB-C and 2 USB-A), this charger can handle all your gadgets at once. From powering your MacBook Pro to topping up your iPhone 15, it delivers up to 220 watts of total power, ensuring every device gets the juice it needs. And thanks to 100W PD fast charging, you can even charge two laptops simultaneously—yes, really.

Using the latest GaN technology, this charger is not only super compact, but it’s also incredibly efficient. GaN tech allows it to transfer power faster, more efficiently, and without overheating, all while staying cool to the touch. And don’t worry—this powerhouse has multiple safety features, including over-current, over-voltage, and overcharge protection, so your devices stay safe while they charge at top speed.

Whether working from home or jet-setting across the globe, the 220W GaN USB-C Charging Station is a terrific companion. It’s portable and lightweight, with a five-foot AC extension cord that gives you flexibility no matter where you’re plugging in. Plus, its anti-slip aluminum finish not only looks great but ensures it stays put while you charge up.

Got a bunch of different devices? No problem! This charger is compatible with the most popular gadgets, including the MacBook Pro, iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, and more.

