The Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite e-reader and it’s down to just $124 during Prime Day

Whether you’re tackling an ambitious summer reading list, trying to keep up with a book club, or just carving out a little “you time,” the Kindle Paperwhite has your back. It carries your personal library without weighing down your beach bag or backpack. And right now, you can snag one for its lowest price of the year during Amazon Prime Day, running July 8-11. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

“I’m not well-read, but my books are well-traveled,” comedian Sheng Wang cracks in his excellent Netflix special “Sweet and Juicy.” Joke or not, I feel seen. If I pack two books, I end up reading none, but when I take only one, I wish I had packed five. My guess is never right, but the newest, ultra-thin Kindle Paperwhite ensures I always have the right amount without weighing down my carry-on. The gorgeous 7-inch glare-free screen fits more words than the base Kindle, plus it turns pages much faster, and nothing gets soggy thanks to the waterproofing. The new USB-C charging port also means fewer cables in the ol’ tech pouch. This is the ad-supported version, which we picked as our best overall eReader.

Power readers will want the Signature Edition, which upgrades the experience with 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light that adapts from dim hotel rooms to bright patios, and wireless charging compatibility with a separate dock (and separate purchase). In addition to the bigger storage capacity, the Signature Edition boasts that it can last 12 weeks on a single charge, though this does depend on whether you’re using the brightest setting all the time. Its 7-inch glare-free screen is the same as the standard Paperwhite, but these extra features let you focus on the story instead of your gadget settings.

