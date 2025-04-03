I wear this Carhartt t-shirt every day and I’m stocking up on them during this rare Amazon deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A few years ago, I picked up a Carhartt Men’s Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt during a sale much like the one currently happening on Amazon. Since then, I haven’t found much reason to wear any other t-shirt. This is Carhartt’s bread-and-butter shirt, so it rarely goes on sale. Right now, however, every size and color is 25 percent off. That makes most sizes $15 and the extended sizes (of which Carhartt makes a ton) roughly $18. You can choose between the loose fit and the relaxed fit (see below for the difference). These shirts last forever and come in a ton of different hues, so grab the one that works for you and live in it. Then maybe grab one of the company’s classic work jackets that it recently re-engineered.

Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt — $15 (was $20) See It

This is how a T-shirt should be. It’s made from 100 percent jersey knit cotton, so it won’t pill or stink like polyester blends. The color will also patina much better than a synthetic fabric. It has a ribbed neckline that resists stretching and the pocket on the front is basically indestructible. I crammed my heavy tape measure in there for more than an hour and it went right back to the right shape without distorting.

Compared to the Relaxed Fit shirt below, the Loose Fit is boxier with more room through the chest, shoulders, and body, giving it a more traditional workwear shape. It’s designed to be roomy and has a drop shoulder. It’s available in every size from extra-small up to 5X with tall versions of each size. These run a little big, so consider sizing down one if you don’t want a baggy shirt.

You can find the women’s size and color options here.

Carhartt Men's Relaxed Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt — $15 (was $20) Carhartt See It

This shirt is made from the same burly materials with toughness in mind. The only real difference is the fit. The relaxed fit still has some room to it, but it tapers slightly more through the sides and arms, making it feel a bit more modern and closer to a standard t-shirt fit without being tight. This is a more common look for people buying it purely for fashion.

It’s available up to size 4XL with tall versions thrown in as well.