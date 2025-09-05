Valerion by AWOL Vision launches new VisionMaster Max projector at IFA 2025

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Valerion has gone full final-form in its boss battle to turn your living room into a cinephile sanctuary. At IFA 2025 in Berlin, the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision unveiled the shipping version of its VisionMaster Max—an RGB laser-lensed flex, engineered to annihilate compromise and dazzle purists and power users.

Upgraded from its already-impressive VisionMaster Pro2 sibling (a darling on many AV forums for punching well above its price class), the Max brings the heat—literally—with a 3,500 ISO-lumen tri-laser daylight-defying system that dances across a full 110% Rec.2020 color gamut. It now pairs a mechanical precision IRIS aperture with EBL (Enhanced Black Level) tech to reach 50,000:1 contrast, carving true noir shadows from moody mires. And for anyone sensitive to DLP’s dreaded rainbow effect? The patented Anti-RBE system terminates those prismatic ghosts with 99.99% efficiency, so your eyes are comfy during high-speed chase scenes and gaming marathons. Toss in native 4K, full 3D, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced support, and dynamic tone mapping, and you’ve got a beam-worthy beast with a native throw ratio of 0.9–1.5:1.

But this isn’t just a projector—it’s a projection platform. The optical flexibility includes not only vertical shift but also first-of-its-kind interchangeable external lenses support (0.9–2.0:1 throw, with a 2.35:1 widescreen option), making the Max as adaptable as it is audacious. And Gigabit Ethernet/Wi-Fi 6E ensures you won’t get caught mid-battle. Physical media enthusiasts shouldn’t fret, as there are three HDMI 2.1 ports. And yes, smart-home folks: it plays nice with Apple HomeKit, Google, Alexa, Control4, and Crestron.

Shipping in October at $4,999, the Valerion VisionMaster Max is less of a lifestyle accessory and more of a living room event. We’ve got one glowing in our house right now, and it’s got us glowing right back. We’re putting it through its paces, so we’ll share impressions soon on the PopSci Gear channel and @popscigoods (where we’ll also recap more of what we saw in Germany). Spoiler: This thing doesn’t just show movies. It projects presence.