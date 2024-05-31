Turn your laptop’s USB-C port into 4K HDMI, SD, USB, and more with this hub

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This 8-in-1 hub has ports for USB, 4K HDMI, SD, microSD, and Ethernet

Get eight more connections from your USB-C devices

The hub is ideal for MacBooks and iMacs with limited ports, like the newest models with only USB-C. Easily connect a second monitor with HDMI and support for 4K @ 60 GHz, or hook it up to your TV to play games on the big screen.

You can also expand USB-C ports’ transfer capabilities up to 5Gb/s speeds with USB 3.2 ports, which allow you to move more than 1GB of data in two seconds. You can also plug a standard USB device in for charging.

USB-C iPads and iPhones may also work with the hub, especially if you want to move pictures from an SD or microSD card onto your camera roll. You might have to locate the device on your device’s ‘Files’ app first.

The hub also has an Ethernet jack if you ever want a wired connection to the internet for higher speed, stability, and security.

The hub also has an Ethernet jack if you ever want a wired connection to the internet for higher speed, stability, and security.

