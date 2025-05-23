Huckberry’s Memorial Day sale drops prices on splurge-worthy clothes and accessories for summer

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Warm weather comes around and it’s tempting to throw on that same charity 5K shirt you got for free back in 2017. However, well-made clothing is more comfortable and lasts much longer than the cheap stuff. Right now, Huckberry has a ton of its its luxurious-yet-practical clothing and accessories on sale for their lowest prices of the year. This stuff still isn’t cheap, but it’s made to feel great and last for years or even decades if you take care of it. It’s time to upgrade your clothing to stuff that’s both functional and comfortable.
Howler Brothers Open Country Tech Short Sleeve Shirt $71 (was $95)
This shirt is made from a nylon and polyester blend that’s surprisingly rugged and dries extremely quickly. The back has a vent with a mesh liner to allow for maximum airflow. Pearl snaps replace buttons, so it’s easier to take on and off than a typical button-up. Perhaps most importantly, it offers UPF 35+ sun protection to keep you from getting crispy in the sun.
Proof 72-Hour Merino UPF Long Sleeve T-Shirt $94 (was $118)
If you want serious sun protection, this long-sleeved Merino top is a fantastic way to get it. As the name suggests, this shirt is designed so you can wear it for three days straight without washing it or even taking it off. It’ll stay comfortable, soft, and stink-free (within reason). It offers UPF 50+ sun protection and the neutral color makes it a great under layer that you can chuck on under a short-sleeved shirt.
Midweight Terry Pullover Hoodie $88 (was $118)
A good hoodie is essential through every season. This one is made of loop-back cotton, which feels similar to a terry cloth. It provides fantastic insulation without the need for fleece that will pill up or get gnarly when it comes in contact with water. It’s light enough to wear on a summer night, but has good enough insulation properties to keep you warm in the winter, too.
Huckberry shirt deals
- Wellen Airweave Performance Shirt $70 (was $88)
- Howler Brothers Mansfield Short Sleeve Shirt $55 (was $79)
- Flint and Tinder Textured Button-Up Sweater Polo $96 (was $128)
- Marine Layer Liam Sweater Polo $98 (was $128)
- Kestin Tain Long Sleeve Shirt $99 (was $197)
- Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Sweater Polo Shirt $78 (was $98)
- Wellen Airweave Performance Shirt $70 (was $88)
- Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt – Classic Fit $67 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Sweater Polo Shirt $78 (was $98)
- Flint and Tinder 72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve T-Shirt $84 (was $98)
- Relwen Micropile Snap-Mock Pullover $126 (was $158)
- Flint and Tinder The Architect Shirt – Slim Fit (Original) $83 (was $98)
- Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt – Slim Fit $58 (was $78)
- Flint and Tinder The Vintage Soft Wash Curved Hem T-Shirt $34 (was $38)
Huckberry hat deals
- Howler Brothers Lone Gull Snapback Hat $25 (was $35)
- Ciele Athletics GOCap – Comp – Century Hat $35 (was $50)
- Ciele Athletics GOCap – Comp – Bars Hat $35 (was $50)
- Huckberry Camo Script Patch Hat in Old School Camo $33 (was $39)
- Howler Brothers Bahia de Howler $28 (was $40)
Huckberry sunglass deals
- Walden Eyewear Airman Sunglasses – Polarized $96 (was $129)
- Passage Sunglasses – Polarized $96 (was $129)
- Sunski Tango Sunglasses $59 (was $78)
- Woods Sunglasses – Polarized $96 (was $129)
- Walden Eyewear Airman Sunglasses – Polarized Satin Charcoal Grey Crystal $96 (was $129)
Huckberry pants and shorts deals
- Flint and Tinder Cotton Utility Chino Pant – HB Classic $88 (was $118)
- Proof Rover EDC Short – 7″ $88 (was $98)
- Proof Rover EDC Short Black – 7″ $83 (was $98)
- Proof Equator Cargo Hybrid Short – 7″ Navy $73 (was $98)
- Flint and Tinder 365 Cargo Short – 7″ in Olive Drab Camo $78 (was $98)
