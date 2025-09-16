REI has more than 40 different sunglasses on clearance during its annual sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

We typically associate sunglasses with summer, but the truth is that your eyes need protection in the winter months, too. That’s especially true if you plan on spending a lot of time outside skiing, sledding, boarding, or just making cool snow forts. Right now, REI is in the midst of its Member Days sale, which includes huge savings on sunglasses that you don’t need to be a member to get.

If you see a pair you like on sale, grab it because colors can sell out and you likely won’t get another shot at them for these prices.

This is one of the best-looking pairs of sunglasses on the market full-stop. The polarized polycarbonate lenses are very rugged and resilient so they won’t scratch easily or break when you drop them. They provide protection from 100 percent of the UV spectrum and the metal temples add flexibility that plastic pairs can’t match. The nose pads are designed to be comfortable even with all-day wear and they come with a microfiber pouch to clean them and carry them around. This is an upgrade over whatever you’re wearing now.

If you’re looking for a really budget-friendly pair, Blenders Eyewear delivers a surprising set of features for less than $40. The polycarbonate lenses are polarized and provide 100 percent UV protection. These also cover more of your face so they fit better on larger heads and they extend farther into peripheral vision. That’s important in winter with snow or when you’re on the water.

Smith ChromaPop Technology ($104-$194)

Lifestyle & Everyday Wear

Women’s Specific

Water & Fishing

Performance & Sports

Budget-Friendly Brands ($28-$89)

Blenders Eyewear

Suncloud

Tifosi

Electric

Dragon

Electric Premium Collection ($104-$149)