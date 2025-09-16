REI has more than 40 different sunglasses on clearance during its annual sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We typically associate sunglasses with summer, but the truth is that your eyes need protection in the winter months, too. That’s especially true if you plan on spending a lot of time outside skiing, sledding, boarding, or just making cool snow forts. Right now, REI is in the midst of its Member Days sale, which includes huge savings on sunglasses that you don’t need to be a member to get.
If you see a pair you like on sale, grab it because colors can sell out and you likely won’t get another shot at them for these prices.
Smith Roam ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $123.73 (was $205.00)See It
This is one of the best-looking pairs of sunglasses on the market full-stop. The polarized polycarbonate lenses are very rugged and resilient so they won’t scratch easily or break when you drop them. They provide protection from 100 percent of the UV spectrum and the metal temples add flexibility that plastic pairs can’t match. The nose pads are designed to be comfortable even with all-day wear and they come with a microfiber pouch to clean them and carry them around. This is an upgrade over whatever you’re wearing now.
Blenders Eyewear Meister Polarized Sunglasses $39.73 (was $59.00)See It
If you’re looking for a really budget-friendly pair, Blenders Eyewear delivers a surprising set of features for less than $40. The polycarbonate lenses are polarized and provide 100 percent UV protection. These also cover more of your face so they fit better on larger heads and they extend farther into peripheral vision. That’s important in winter with snow or when you’re on the water.
Smith ChromaPop Technology ($104-$194)
Lifestyle & Everyday Wear
- Smith Questa Polarized Sunglasses $104.73 (was $149.00)
- Smith Eastbank Metal Polarized Sunglasses $123.73 (was $205.00)
- Smith Roam ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $123.73 (was $205.00)
- Smith Monterey ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $129.73 (was $189.00)
- Smith Flywheel ChromaPop Sunglasses $129.73 (was $185.00)
- Smith Eastbank ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $134.73-$139.73 (was $195.00-$199.00)
- Smith Boomtown ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $144.73 (was $209.00)
- Smith Wander Polarized Sunglasses $144.73-$149.73 (was $205.00-$215.00)
- Smith Ruckus ChromaPop Sunglasses $159.73 (was $225.00)
Women’s Specific
- Smith Cheetah Polarized Sunglasses $109.73 (was $155.00-$159.00)
- Smith Cheetah ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $118.73 (was $199.00)
- Smith Rockaway ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses – Women’s $124.73 (was $209.00)
- Smith Caper ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses – Women’s $129.73 (was $189.00)
- Smith Monterey Polarized Sunglasses – Women’s $142.73-$174.73 (was $239.00-$249.00)
- Smith Joya ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses – Women’s $150.73-$157.73 (was $215.00-$225.00)
Water & Fishing
- Smith Shoal Polarized Sunglasses $134.73-$169.73 (was $195.00-$245.00)
- Smith Lake Shasta ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $139.73-$144.73 (was $199.00-$205.00)
- Smith Spinner ChromaPop Polarized Sunglasses $143.73 (was $205.00)
Performance & Sports
- Smith Momentum ChromaPop Cycling Sunglasses $157.73 (was $225.00)
- Smith Leadout PivLock ChromaPop Sunglasses $164.73 (was $235.00)
- Smith Shift XL MAG ChromaPop Sunglasses $165.73 (was $279.00)
- Smith Attack MAG MTB ChromaPop Sunglasses $189.73-$204.73 (was $275.00-$295.00)
- Smith Shift Split MAG ChromaPop Sunglasses $194.73 (was $279.00)
Budget-Friendly Brands ($28-$89)
Blenders Eyewear
- Blenders Eyewear North Park Sunglasses $28.73 (was $49.00)
- Blenders Eyewear Mesa Sunglasses $34.73 (was $49.00)
- Blenders Eyewear M Class X2 Float 20 Sunglasses $34.73 (was $49.00)
- Blenders Eyewear Meister Polarized Sunglasses $39.73 (was $59.00)
- Blenders Eyewear North Park X2 Sunglasses $39.73 (was $59.00)
- Blenders Eyewear North Park X2 Sunglasses $54.73 (was $79.00)
Suncloud
- Suncloud Affect Polarized Sunglasses $33.73 (was $54.95)
- Suncloud Rambler Polarized Sunglasses $34.73 (was $54.95)
- Suncloud A-Team Polarized Sunglasses $39.73 (was $54.95)
- Suncloud Glacier Polarized Sunglasses $54.73 (was $79.95)
Tifosi
- Tifosi Tsali Sunglasses $46.73 (was $79.95)
Electric
- Electric Bellevue Sunglasses $74.73 (was $125.00)
- Electric Satellite Polarized Sunglasses $89.73 (was $150.00)
- Electric Swingarm Polarized Sunglasses $89.73 (was $150.00)
Dragon
- Dragon Ridge X Sunglasses $119.73 (was $245.00)
Electric Premium Collection ($104-$149)
- Electric Bellevue Polarized Sunglasses $104.73 (was $175.00)
- Electric Crasher 49 Sunglasses $119.73-$149.73 (was $200.00-$250.00)
- Electric Portofino Polarized Sunglasses $149.73 (was $250.00)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides