REI is clearing out beanie hats from The North Face, Patagonia, Smartwool, and more for up to 58% off

I wear a beanie almost all-year, mainly because I have a hairline resembling Jeremy Piven pre-Entourage. But, we’re getting into fall, which means it’s time for normal people like you to start wearing a knit cap to fight off the creeping autumn chill. REI currently has dozens of awesome beanies on sale from some of the biggest outdoor brands. There’s literally something for everyone on this list, so grab your preferred color and style to keep those ears warm outdoors until next spring.

At less than half-price, this Patagonia beanie is a steal in the Dawn Tracks/Shelter Brown colorway. It has a great patch on it as well as a natural brown color that goes with everything. A blend of recycled wool and nylon make it extremely soft and comfortable, but durable as well. It’s heavy enough to keep your head warm when out and about, but not oppressively warm if you want to wear it inside.

This is my personal favorite style of beanie. It’s an Icebreaker hat, so it naturally it’s made from 100 percent super-soft and stink-resistant Merino wool. Like the Patagonia, it’s a great neutral color and it’s versatile enough to wear just about anywhere.

More beanie deals from REI

Here are some more great knit cap deals from the biggest outdoor brands at REI. The prices will only last as long as stock, so don’t sleep if you find one you like. Also note that only some colors are on sale with select models, so make sure you pick the discounted color before checking out.

