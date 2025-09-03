REI is clearing out beanie hats from The North Face, Patagonia, Smartwool, and more for up to 58% off

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I wear a beanie almost all-year, mainly because I have a hairline resembling Jeremy Piven pre-Entourage. But, we’re getting into fall, which means it’s time for normal people like you to start wearing a knit cap to fight off the creeping autumn chill. REI currently has dozens of awesome beanies on sale from some of the biggest outdoor brands. There’s literally something for everyone on this list, so grab your preferred color and style to keep those ears warm outdoors until next spring.
Patagonia Brodeo Beanie $23.83 (was $49.00)See It
At less than half-price, this Patagonia beanie is a steal in the Dawn Tracks/Shelter Brown colorway. It has a great patch on it as well as a natural brown color that goes with everything. A blend of recycled wool and nylon make it extremely soft and comfortable, but durable as well. It’s heavy enough to keep your head warm when out and about, but not oppressively warm if you want to wear it inside.
Merino All Day Toque Beanie $41.73 (was $60)See It
This is my personal favorite style of beanie. It’s an Icebreaker hat, so it naturally it’s made from 100 percent super-soft and stink-resistant Merino wool. Like the Patagonia, it’s a great neutral color and it’s versatile enough to wear just about anywhere.
More beanie deals from REI
Here are some more great knit cap deals from the biggest outdoor brands at REI. The prices will only last as long as stock, so don’t sleep if you find one you like. Also note that only some colors are on sale with select models, so make sure you pick the discounted color before checking out.
Chaos
- Chaos Halifax 50/50 Merino Beanie $18.73 (was $29.99)
- Chaos Andover 80/20 Wool Beanie $23.73 (was $35.99)
- Chaos Beau 80/20 Wool Beanie $23.73 (was $36.99)
Gordini
- Gordini Lavawool Hat $11.73 (was $17.99)
Herschel Supply Co.
- Herschel Supply Co. Elmer Tonal Beanie $16.73 (was $25.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Elmer Beanie $16.73 (was $25.00)
- Herschel Supply Co. Elmer Beanie $16.73 (was $25.00)
Icebreaker
- Icebreaker Vela Cuff Beanie $23.73 (was $35.00)
- Icebreaker Merino All Day Toque Beanie $41.73 (was $60.00)
Marmot
- Marmot 50th Anniversary Beanie $18.73 (was $32.00)
Outdoor Research
- Outdoor Research Juneau Stripe Beanie $14.83 (was $30.00)
- Outdoor Research Tokul Beanie $20.73 (was $30.00)
- Outdoor Research Pitted Beanie $21.73 (was $35.00)
- Outdoor Research Drye Beanie $22.73 (was $32.00)
- Outdoor Research Juneau Speckled Beanie $24.73 (was $35.00)
- Outdoor Research Aberdeen Beanie $25.73 (was $36.00)
- Outdoor Research Wind Pro Hat $25.73 (was $36.00)
- Outdoor Research Alpine Onset Merino 240 Beanie $27.73 (was $40.00)
- Outdoor Research Whiskey Peak Beanie $27.73 (was $40.00)
Patagonia
- Patagonia Brodeo Beanie $23.83 (was $49.00)
- Patagonia Beanie Hat $30.73 (was $49.00)
- Patagonia Brodeo Beanie $34.73 (was $49.00)
- Patagonia Powder Town Beanie $34.73 (was $49.00)
- Patagonia Snowbelle Beanie $38.73 (was $55.00)
- Patagonia SnowDrifter Beanie $31.73 (was $45)
prAna
- prAna Logo Beanie $21.73 (was $35.00)
- prAna Upper Pines Beanie $24.73 (was $40.00)
- prAna Big Pine Beanie $25.73 (was $40.00)
REI Co-op
- REI Co-op Lightweight Logo Beanie $10.83 (was $22.95)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Cuff Beanie $10.83 (was $22.95)
Smartwool
- Smartwool Thermal Merino Stash Beanie $16.83 (was $35.00)
- Smartwool Merino Beanie $17.93 (was $25.00)
- Smartwool Rib Hat $18.83 (was $38.00)
- Smartwool Popcorn Cable Beanie $18.83 (was $38.00)
- Smartwool Patch Beanie $21.73 (was $35.00)
- Smartwool Thermal Merino Rib Beanie $25.73 (was $35.00)
- Smartwool Intraknit Merino Tech Beanie $31.73 (was $45.00)
- Smartwool Fleece Lined Beanie $33.73 (was $45.00)
The North Face
- The North Face Big Box Beanie $22.73 (was $30.00)
Turtle Fur
- Turtle Fur Brain Shroud Beanie $17.73 (was $28.00)
- Turtle Fur PWB Beanie $17.73 (was $25.00)
- Turtle Fur Comfort Shell PWB Stria Beanie $17.73 (was $25.00)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides