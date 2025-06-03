REI is clearing out last season’s The North Face hoodies, jackets, and other clothes up to half-off

Warm weather brings about the best time to buy your cold weather gear for winter. REI has some serious deals on The North Face right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

My favorite pair of shorts right now comes from The North Face. I bought them on clearance during the winter and have been wearing them since the snow melted. Currently, REI is clearing out last season’s North Face gear at their lowest prices ever. Snag a sweatshirt, jacket, or even some shorts for up to half off. This sale only lasts as long as the stock, though, so popular sizes sell out first. Grab what you want before it’s gone.

ThermoBall Eco Insulated Jacket 2.0 – Men's — $172 (was $230)

The North Face Thermoball jacket
Get your winter coat locked in for next year.

The North Face

This is one of The North Face’s most popular coats, and it has some of the company’s most advanced tech inside. The insulation blend and square stitching pattern help avoid cold spots due to inconsistent filling. A DWR coating makes it weather-resistant, so you can wear it out in the elements and stay dry. It’s light, packable, and you can wear it basically every day as soon as the leaves fall off the trees.

Basin 7" Shorts – Men's — $55 (was $75)

The North Face Hiking Shorts
Ditch the basketball shorts on your next hike.

The North Face

Gym shorts aren’t built for hiking. These versatile bottoms are made of 4-way stretch fabric for maximum mobility. The North Face’s FLASHDRY tech helps them shed water like an otter. A zippered pocket keeps your belongings safe because there’s nothing worse than finishing a hike and realizing you left your car keys at the summit.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

