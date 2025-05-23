REI’s anniversary sale has sneakers, hiking gear, clothing, bikes, and more for ridiculously low prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s REI’s anniversary, and the company is celebrating with its biggest sale of the year. As a result, many of our favorite outdoor gear products are deeply discounted at prices you’d only usually expect to see on Black Friday. There are a ton of different categories and brands involved, including The North Face, Smartwool, Osprey, the Co-op house brands, and more, so even if you don’t see what you’re looking for linked directly below, go check out the REI sale pages for tons more sale products. The savings are particularly robust on products that are currently out of season. If you’re looking to splurge on a fancy parka for the upcoming winter, now is absolutely the time to do it. But act fast because the sale ends May 26.

Nothing is more fun than cruising around the trails on a solid hardtail. REI

Mountain biking can be intimidating to a beginner, but you don’t need to hit intense trails on a super-expensive bike to have fun. This hardtail mountain bike has a solid front fork to absorb rocks and roots as you ride. It comes with 27.5-inch or 29-inch wheels (depending on the size frame you buy), so it easily rolls over obstacles while still providing solid handling. This is a great option for beginners or even as a backup bike to your expensive rig for when you just want to cruise around. It’s easy to maintain and built super tough, so it’ll last years if you keep up with it.

Prefer dirt backroads to bombing down mountains? Want to enjoy long out & backs in the country or along canal towpaths without worrying about running out of energy? The Salsa Tributary Apex 1 is a beast of an electric gravel-grinder we tested last year, and it’s currently on sale for $4,199 (was $5,999).

North Face deals at REI

Smartwool deals at REI

Running shoe deals at REI

Backpack deals at REI

Bike deals at REI