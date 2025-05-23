REI’s anniversary sale has sneakers, hiking gear, clothing, bikes, and more for ridiculously low prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s REI’s anniversary, and the company is celebrating with its biggest sale of the year. As a result, many of our favorite outdoor gear products are deeply discounted at prices you’d only usually expect to see on Black Friday. There are a ton of different categories and brands involved, including The North Face, Smartwool, Osprey, the Co-op house brands, and more, so even if you don’t see what you’re looking for linked directly below, go check out the REI sale pages for tons more sale products. The savings are particularly robust on products that are currently out of season. If you’re looking to splurge on a fancy parka for the upcoming winter, now is absolutely the time to do it. But act fast because the sale ends May 26.
Co-op DRT 1.2 Mountain Bike $800 (was $1,000)
Mountain biking can be intimidating to a beginner, but you don’t need to hit intense trails on a super-expensive bike to have fun. This hardtail mountain bike has a solid front fork to absorb rocks and roots as you ride. It comes with 27.5-inch or 29-inch wheels (depending on the size frame you buy), so it easily rolls over obstacles while still providing solid handling. This is a great option for beginners or even as a backup bike to your expensive rig for when you just want to cruise around. It’s easy to maintain and built super tough, so it’ll last years if you keep up with it.
Prefer dirt backroads to bombing down mountains? Want to enjoy long out & backs in the country or along canal towpaths without worrying about running out of energy? The Salsa Tributary Apex 1 is a beast of an electric gravel-grinder we tested last year, and it’s currently on sale for $4,199 (was $5,999).
North Face deals at REI
- Alta Vista Rain Jacket – Men’s $105 (was $140)
- Terra Lumbar 1 L Waist Pack $22 (was $30)
- Summer LT Trucker Hat $30 (was $40)
- Evolution Crew Sweatshirt – Men’s $41 (was $55)
- Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat $33 (was $45)
- Adventure Sun Hoodie – Men’s $41 (was $55)
- Basin 5″ Shorts – Women’s $56 (was $75)
- Horizon Hat $22 (was $33)
- Antora Rain Hoodie – Women’s $90 (was $120)
- Evolution Quarter-Zip Pullover – Women’s $45 (was $60)
- Basin Pants – Men’s $75 (was $100)
Smartwool deals at REI
- Everyday Anchor Line Crew Socks – Men’s $16 (was $22)
- Hike Targeted Cushion Crew Socks – Men’s $18 (was $24)
- Active Ultralite Hoodie – Women’s $63 (was $85)
- Bike Zero Cushion Ankle Socks – Men’s $15 (was $20)
- Active Mesh Hoodie – Men’s $78 (was $105)
- Performance Hike Targeted Cushion Ankle Socks – Men’s $15 (was $21)
- Merino Beanie $19 (was $29)
- Everyday No-Show Socks $11 (was $16)
- Performance Hike Full Cushion Crew Socks – Men’s $20 (was $27)
- Hike Light Cushion Zig Zag Valley Mid Crew Socks – Women’s $18 (was $25)
- Classic All-Season Merino T-Shirt – Men’s $60 (was $80)
- Classic Thermal Merino Base Layer Bottoms – Women’s $86 (was $115)
- Merino Neck Gaiter $22 (was $30)
- Rib Hat $19 (was $30)
Running shoe deals at REI
- Altra FWD VIA Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $119 (was $160)
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $129 (was $170)
- Saucony Peregrine 15 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $105 (was $140)
- La Sportiva Bushido III Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $108 (was $145)
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $128 (was $170)
- Hoka Arahi 7 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $116 (was $145)
- Hoka Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $116 (was $145)
- On Cloudsurfer Trail Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $119 (was $160)
- Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 21 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $110 (was $160)
- Brooks Ghost 16 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $110 (was $140)
- Altra Lone Peak 9 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $105 (was $140)
Backpack deals at REI
- REI Traverse 60 Pack – Men’s $175 (was $250)
- Gregory Maya 20 Pack – Women’s $105 (was $140)
- REI Traverse 35 Pack – Men’s $111 (was $160)
- Osprey Ariel 55 Pack – Women’s $225 (was $300)
- REI Flash 22 Print Pack $42 (was $59)
- Patagonia Atom 20L Tote Pack $61 (was $89)
- REI Ruckpack 30 Pack $76 (was $109)
- Osprey Tempest 20 Pack – Women’s $119 (was $160)
- Osprey Manta 34 Hydration Pack – Men’s $160 (was $220)
- Osprey Arcane Large Day Bag $80 (was $110)
- Patagonia Black Hole Pack 32 L $126 (was $169)
- Patagonia Refugio 30L Pack $90 (was $120)
- REI Flash Air 50 Pack – Men’s $209 (was $300)
Bike deals at REI
- Co-op DRT 1.1 Mountain Bike $479 (was $599)
- Co-op ADV 2.1 Bike $1,039 (was $1,299)
- Co-op CTY 1.1 Bike $479 (was $599)
- Co-op DRT 1.3 Mountain Bike $1,119 (was $1,399)
- Salsa Horsethief SLX Mountain Bike $2,699 (was $2,999)
- Pure Cycles Coaster Bike $299 (was $429)
- Co-op DRT 3.3 Mountain Bike $2,083 (was $3,399)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides