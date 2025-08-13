REI is blowing out our favorite Osprey backpacks, hiking bags, and luggage

Whether you're a serious hiker or just looking for a new back-to-school backpack, REI has Osprey bags on sale to fit the bill.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s back-to-school season, which means it’s time to pick a backpack. That also means fall foliage is coming, so you might want to hit the woods soon. Whichever applies to you, take advantage of this awesome sale on Osprey backpacks and camping bags that REI is currently running. The deals include everything from a durable everyday bag to super-rugged packs with tons of space inside for extended off-grid outdoor adventures. We’ve singled out a few of our favorites here, but check the lists for more options.

Osprey Metron 22 Roll-Top Pack — $100.73 (was $170)

Osprey roll-top backpack on a plain background on sale at REI
The roll-top design adds security without reducing convenience.

Osprey
See It

Rolltop backpacks provide easy access to your gear while drastically increasing overall resistance to rain and other precipitation. This roomy bag has a spacious main pocket, as well as a smaller front pocket, and two side-panel stretch pockets for things you want to keep handy and secure.

It comes in black and a subtle tan color that they call Concrete, which is a cool name for a backpack color. The outer shell is made of extremely rugged nylon, so you can even wear this while riding a bike, and it’ll survive without issue during a wreck. This is the kind of backpack that will endure the rigors of hardcore hiking or the hallways of a local high school.

Osprey Transporter Duffel Bag — 40 L $103 (was $160)

Osprey Duffel bag on its front with straps sticking up on sale at REI
Carry it like a backpack or a typical duffel.

Osprey
See It

Duffels are great for carrying lots of gear, but they’re not as comfortable as a backpack. Osprey has created a hybrid bag that fits 40 liters of gear like a typical duffel, but can be worn like a backpack in addition to its normal handles. The spacious rear compartment zips all the way open from the back. That means you can set the bag down on its front to get inside, and it won’t get mud on your shirt once you put it back on. That’s a nice touch.

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.