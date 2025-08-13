REI is blowing out our favorite Osprey backpacks, hiking bags, and luggage

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s back-to-school season, which means it’s time to pick a backpack. That also means fall foliage is coming, so you might want to hit the woods soon. Whichever applies to you, take advantage of this awesome sale on Osprey backpacks and camping bags that REI is currently running. The deals include everything from a durable everyday bag to super-rugged packs with tons of space inside for extended off-grid outdoor adventures. We’ve singled out a few of our favorites here, but check the lists for more options.

Rolltop backpacks provide easy access to your gear while drastically increasing overall resistance to rain and other precipitation. This roomy bag has a spacious main pocket, as well as a smaller front pocket, and two side-panel stretch pockets for things you want to keep handy and secure.

It comes in black and a subtle tan color that they call Concrete, which is a cool name for a backpack color. The outer shell is made of extremely rugged nylon, so you can even wear this while riding a bike, and it’ll survive without issue during a wreck. This is the kind of backpack that will endure the rigors of hardcore hiking or the hallways of a local high school.

Duffels are great for carrying lots of gear, but they’re not as comfortable as a backpack. Osprey has created a hybrid bag that fits 40 liters of gear like a typical duffel, but can be worn like a backpack in addition to its normal handles. The spacious rear compartment zips all the way open from the back. That means you can set the bag down on its front to get inside, and it won’t get mud on your shirt once you put it back on. That’s a nice touch.