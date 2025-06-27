REI is blowing out outdoor gear for camping, cycling, climbing, and more during its 4th of July sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m sitting at my desk right now, but I’d rather be outside. The sun is out, the air is warm, and I need to justify the 1.3 pounds of trail mix I ate when I wanted a snack. Luckily, REI has all the gear required to enjoy the outdoors, and a ton of it is on sale during the company’s 4th of July sale. The deals are live right now and will run through July 7th, but some deals are limited by stock, so they could sell out if you lollygag.

If you want to stack real savings during REI’s shopping event, become a member. It’s a one-time $30 purchase that’s good forever, and it gets you a 20 percent discount on a Yeti item of your choice. Plus, when you become a member before 9/1/2025 and spend $50, you get a $30 credit toward a future purchase. You don’t need to be a member to get the deals below, but it doesn’t hurt.

REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair — $56 (was $80) This chair supports up to 250 pounds. REI Co-op See It

Even the most active outdoor enthusiasts enjoy a good sit, and this is the most luxurious seat at any campsite. The pole-and-hub aluminum frame sets up easily, and the ripstop nylon seat is extremely tough. It weighs just 1 pound 11 ounces, but it can support up to 250 pounds. Plus, it packs down to roughly the size of a large water bottle, so it’s easy to lug around when you can’t sit.

Cannondale Trail Bike Helmet — $25 (was $50) For $25, this can even be a great backup helmet. Cannondale See It

All of the Cannondale bike helmets are currently half off at REI during the 4th of July sale. So, even if you already have a reliable lid, it’s probably worth picking up a spare at these prices. This basic trail helmet weighs well under a pound and features a total of 16 air vents, making it feel almost non-existent as you ride. Despite its lightweight and great ventilation, it’s tough enough to withstand gnarly wipeouts.

Coleman Skylodge 4-Person Instant Camping Tent — $180 (was $240) There’s enough room inside for four people or one really comfortable person. Coleman See It

It takes roughly one minute to fully assemble this four-person tent. It stands 5.4 feet tall in the center and offers a 7.5′ x 7.5′ footprint. That’s plenty of room for a queen-sized sleeping pad. The wide door makes it easy to move gear in and out, and it packs up almost as quickly as it sets up. This is a luxury tent with credibility.

Hoka Transport Shoes – Men's — $90 (was $150) Deep discounts on Hoka sneakers are rare. Hoka See It

This hybrid shoe is comfortable and practical enough for everyday wear. But it still offers the performance benefits you expect from a Hoka shoe. They have plush Vibram soles with ample padding, as well as a rugged, scuff-resistant upper that won’t deteriorate with frequent wear. Solid tread on the bottom provides grip so you don’t have to worry about slipping as you run for a train or brave the freshly-mopped produce section of the grocery store.

Petzl Tikka Headlamp — $25 (was $35) The 350-lumen output provides up to 70 meters of visibility. Petzl See It

I keep one of these in the glovebox of my car because they always come in handy. This 350-lumen lamp can throw a beam up to 70 meters. it has a white light and a red light, which makes it great for visibility and signaling. It runs on three AAA batteries and boasts an IPX4 rating, so it can stand up to the elements and won’t die on you in a pinch.

Bote WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle – 11'4" — $399 (was $559) You can add magnetic drinkware that will stay in place as you paddle. Bote See It

This inflatable paddleboard provides a super-stable 11’4″ surface on which to stand when it’s blown up. When it’s time to pack up, however, it fits in a handy, easy-to-carry backpack that weighs just 30 pounds. The kit includes everything you need to get out on the water, including a pump. The coolest feature? It’s compatible with Bote’s Magnepod drinkware, which uses magnets to stay in place as you cruise around on the water.

REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Men's — $104 (was $149) It comes in both men’s and women’s sizes. REI Co-op See It

REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Women’s $104 (was $149)

This is one of the most versatile backpacks on the market, period. With 40 liters of capacity, it has plenty of room for a full day of gear or even more if you pack light. A wrap-around zipper offers quick access to everything inside the main compartment. Tons of extra pockets strewn about the pack provide smart stash spots for crucial outdoor gear like tools, rain covers, and snacks.

