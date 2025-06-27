REI is blowing out outdoor gear for camping, cycling, climbing, and more during its 4th of July sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I’m sitting at my desk right now, but I’d rather be outside. The sun is out, the air is warm, and I need to justify the 1.3 pounds of trail mix I ate when I wanted a snack. Luckily, REI has all the gear required to enjoy the outdoors, and a ton of it is on sale during the company’s 4th of July sale. The deals are live right now and will run through July 7th, but some deals are limited by stock, so they could sell out if you lollygag.
If you want to stack real savings during REI’s shopping event, become a member. It’s a one-time $30 purchase that’s good forever, and it gets you a 20 percent discount on a Yeti item of your choice. Plus, when you become a member before 9/1/2025 and spend $50, you get a $30 credit toward a future purchase. You don’t need to be a member to get the deals below, but it doesn’t hurt.
REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair — $56 (was $80)
Even the most active outdoor enthusiasts enjoy a good sit, and this is the most luxurious seat at any campsite. The pole-and-hub aluminum frame sets up easily, and the ripstop nylon seat is extremely tough. It weighs just 1 pound 11 ounces, but it can support up to 250 pounds. Plus, it packs down to roughly the size of a large water bottle, so it’s easy to lug around when you can’t sit.
More REI Co-op Flexlite chair deals
- REI Co-op Flexlite Air Chair $70 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Dreamer Chair $70 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Flexlite Air Stool $42 (was $60)
- Flexlite Camp Boss Chair $63 (was $90)
Cannondale Trail Bike Helmet — $25 (was $50)
All of the Cannondale bike helmets are currently half off at REI during the 4th of July sale. So, even if you already have a reliable lid, it’s probably worth picking up a spare at these prices. This basic trail helmet weighs well under a pound and features a total of 16 air vents, making it feel almost non-existent as you ride. Despite its lightweight and great ventilation, it’s tough enough to withstand gnarly wipeouts.
More Cannondale bike and helmet deals
- Cannondale Quick Bike Helmet $35 (was $70)
- Cannondale Junction Bike Helmet $48 (was $95)
- Cannondale Trail 1 Mountain Bike $799 (was $999)
- Cannondale Quick Disc 3 Bike $719 (was $899)
- Cannondale Quick 6 Bike $479 (was $599)
- Cannondale Trail 2 Mountain Bike $639 (was $799)
- Cannondale Habit 4 Mountain Bike $1,839 (was $2,300)
- Cannondale Trail 8 Mountain Bike $559 (was $699)
- Cannondale Topstone 3 Bike $1,279 (was $1,399)
- Cannondale Synapse AL 3 Bike $1,040 (was $1,300)
Coleman Skylodge 4-Person Instant Camping Tent — $180 (was $240)
It takes roughly one minute to fully assemble this four-person tent. It stands 5.4 feet tall in the center and offers a 7.5′ x 7.5′ footprint. That’s plenty of room for a queen-sized sleeping pad. The wide door makes it easy to move gear in and out, and it packs up almost as quickly as it sets up. This is a luxury tent with credibility.
More Coleman tent deals
- Coleman Skydome 4-Person Tent with Full-Fly Vestibule $142 (was $189)
- Coleman Skylodge 6-Person Instant Camping Tent $218 (was $290)
- Coleman Skydome Screen Room 4-Person Tent with Dark Room Technology $203 (was $270)
- Coleman Skydome 6-Person Tent with Full-Fly Vestibule $206 (was $275)
- Skydome Dark Room 4-Person Tent $135 (was $180)
- Coleman Skydome 8-Person Screen Room Tent with Dark Room Technology $299 (was $400)
Hoka Transport Shoes – Men's — $90 (was $150)
This hybrid shoe is comfortable and practical enough for everyday wear. But it still offers the performance benefits you expect from a Hoka shoe. They have plush Vibram soles with ample padding, as well as a rugged, scuff-resistant upper that won’t deteriorate with frequent wear. Solid tread on the bottom provides grip so you don’t have to worry about slipping as you run for a train or brave the freshly-mopped produce section of the grocery store.
More sneaker and trail shoe deals
- Brooks Ghost 16 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $101 (was $140)
- Hoka Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $117 (was $145)
- Arahi 7 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s Hoka $117 (was $145)
- Hoka Clifton 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $117 (was $145)
- Altra Superior 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $91 (was $130)
- Altra Rivera 3 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $91 (was $140)
- Brooks Cascadia 18 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $111 (was $140)
- Keen NXIS EVO Waterproof Shoes – Men’s $126 (was $180)
- Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 GTX Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $162 (was $200)
- The North Face Offtrail Hike GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $121 (was $185)
- Arc-teryx Sylan Pro Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $162 (was $200)
Petzl Tikka Headlamp — $25 (was $35)
I keep one of these in the glovebox of my car because they always come in handy. This 350-lumen lamp can throw a beam up to 70 meters. it has a white light and a red light, which makes it great for visibility and signaling. It runs on three AAA batteries and boasts an IPX4 rating, so it can stand up to the elements and won’t die on you in a pinch.
More Petzl headlamp deals
- Petzl Tikka Core Headlamp $42 (was $60)
- Petzl Tikkina Headlamp $14 (was $20)
- Petzl Actik Core Headlamp $53 (was $85)
Bote WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle – 11'4" — $399 (was $559)
This inflatable paddleboard provides a super-stable 11’4″ surface on which to stand when it’s blown up. When it’s time to pack up, however, it fits in a handy, easy-to-carry backpack that weighs just 30 pounds. The kit includes everything you need to get out on the water, including a pump. The coolest feature? It’s compatible with Bote’s Magnepod drinkware, which uses magnets to stay in place as you cruise around on the water.
REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Men's — $104 (was $149)
REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Women’s $104 (was $149)
This is one of the most versatile backpacks on the market, period. With 40 liters of capacity, it has plenty of room for a full day of gear or even more if you pack light. A wrap-around zipper offers quick access to everything inside the main compartment. Tons of extra pockets strewn about the pack provide smart stash spots for crucial outdoor gear like tools, rain covers, and snacks.
More bag, backpack, and hydration pack deals
- REI Co-op Trailmade 60 Pack – Men’s $107 (was $179)
- Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25 L $111 (was $149)
- Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack $54 (was $109)
- REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack $70 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack $21 (was $30)
- Gregory Nano 16 Pack $42 (was $55)
- Osprey Hikelite 26 Pack $86 (was $119)
- Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack $60 (was $80)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Waist Pack $28 (was $40)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Women’s $111 (was $159)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Men’s $111 (was $159)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack $45 (was $59)
- Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack $180 (was $239)
- Patagonia Refugio 30 L Pack $97 (was $129)
- Osprey Transporter Waist Pack $42 (was $65)
- Osprey Raven 14 Hydration Pack – Women’s $121 (was $175)
- Arc’teryx Mantis 26 L Pack $135 (was $160)
- Arc’teryx Mantis 16 Pack $102 (was $120)
- Camelbak Rogue Light 7 Hydration Pack $54 (was $90)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack $111 (was $149)
- Camelbak M.U.L.E. Pro 14 Hydration Pack – Women’s $95 (was $160)
- Camelbak H.A.W.G. Pro 20 Hydration Pack $119 (was $170)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack $105 (was $139)
- Osprey Transporter Roll-Top Pack $120 (was $165)
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked Pack $82 (was $109)
- Dakine Seeker 6 L Hip Pack $113 (was $150)
- Osprey Stratos 34 Pack – Men’s $150 (was $200)
