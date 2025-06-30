Grab rare deals on our favorite backpacks and camping packs during REI’s 4th of July sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I carry an outdoor backpack as my everyday bag. They look cool, they’re built super tough, and strangers won’t judge you if you completely fill one of the many built-in pockets with trail mix. Right now, REI is throwing its massive 4th of July sale, and some of the best deals offer deep discounts on our favorite camping and outdoor bags. So, if you’re going on multi-day hikes or you’re just looking for a new bag to carry around every day, grab one on the cheap before the sale ends July 7.
Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack — $54 (was $109)
I love a brightly colored backpack. If you’re like me, you can get this 26L Patagonia backpack for less than half price during this sale. The Vessel Blue colorway is currently available for $54, offering all the same features as the full-priced versions. A removable padded sleeve protects a laptop if you want to use it for everyday carry. A DWR coating helps it easily stand up to precipitation. Plus, the roomy main compartment is complemented by a trio of external pockets to keep everything organized.
Camelbak H.A.W.G. Commute 30 Pack — $68 (was $170)
This is another trail-ready pack that can also double as an everyday pack. The 30-liter capacity is more than enough for a full day of hiking or camping. Small pockets on the straps make a convenient spot for headphones or credit cards and IDs. Reflective details improve safety for wearing it on the street. Plus, it’s a CamelBack, so you can easily add an optional hydration pack to eschew the need for a water bottle.
REI Co-op Trailmade 60 Pack – Men's — $107 (was $179)
This is a true camping pack. It has a 60-liter capacity on a robust harness that’s comfortable over long distances. There are pockets everywhere, including the waist strap. The nylon shell resists moisture and abrasions. It comes in two sizes and two colors, all of which are on deep discount during this sale.
Osprey backpack deals from REI
- Osprey Siskin 8 Hydration Pack – Men’s $77 (was $130)
- Osprey Hikelite 26 Pack $86.19 (was $115)
- Osprey Hikelite 26 Pack $86 (was $119)
- Osprey Farpoint 40 Travel Pack – Men’s $139 (was $185)
- Osprey Stratos 24 Pack – Men’s $135 (was $180)
- Osprey Fairview 40 Travel Pack – Women’s $138 (was $185)
- Osprey Sirrus 24 Pack – Women’s $135 (was $180)
- Osprey Stratos 34 Pack – Men’s $150 (was $200)
- Osprey Sirrus 34 Pack – Women’s $150 (was $200)
- Osprey Dyna 6 Hydration Vest – Women’s $98 (was $130)
- Osprey Farpoint 55 Travel Pack – Men’s $165 (was $220)
- Osprey Fairview 55 Travel Pack – Women’s $165 (was $220)
- Osprey Katari 1.5 Hydration Pack – Men’s $49 (was $70)
- Osprey Tempest 9 Pack – Women’s $105 (was $140)
- Osprey Raptor 10 Hydration Pack – Men’s $123 (was $169)
- Osprey Daylite Waist Pack $27 (was $35)
- Osprey Talon 22 Pack – Men’s $120 (was $160)
- Osprey Talon 36 Pack – Men’s $150 (was $200)
- Osprey Arcane Roll-Top Pack $80 (was $110)
- Osprey Arcane XL Daypack $95 (was $130)
- Osprey Farpoint 36 Wheeled Travel Pack – Men’s $225 (was $300)
- Osprey Raptor Pro 18 Hydration Pack – Men’s $209 (was $280)
- Osprey Fairview 36 Wheeled Travel Pack – Women’s $225 (was $300)
- Osprey Parsec 26 Pack $128 (was $170)
- Osprey Metron 22 Roll-Top Pack $118 (was $170)
- Osprey Farpoint 65 Wheeled Travel Pack – Men’s $239 (was $320)
- Osprey Duro 6 Hydration Vest – Men’s $98 (was $130)
- Osprey UNLTD Antigravity 64 Pack – Women’s $524 (was $700)
- Osprey Raptor 14 EF Hydration Pack – Men’s $86 (was $175)
- Osprey Farpoint 70 Travel Pack – Men’s $172 (was $230)
- Osprey Fairview 65 Wheeled Travel Pack – Women’s $239 (was $320)
- Osprey Kestrel 48 Pack – Men’s $165 (was $220)
More REI Co-op backpack deals
- REI Co-op Trail 25 Pack $69 (was $100)
- REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Women’s $105 (was $149)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 18 Pack $56 (was $80)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack Waist Pack $28 (was $40)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Women’s $112 (was $159)
- REI Co-op Trail 40 Pack – Men’s $105 (was $149)
- REI Co-op Trail 5 Waist Pack $35 (was $50)
- REI Co-op Ruckpack 40 Pack – Men’s $111 (was $159)
- REI Co-op Trail 2 Pride Edition Waist Pack $21 (was $30)
- REI Co-op Trailmade 60 Pack – Women’s $107 (was $179)
REI Gregory backpack deals
- Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack $67 (was $90)
- Gregory Nano 18 H2O Hydration Pack – Plus Size $60 (was $80)
- Gregory Maven 65 Pack – Women’s $209 (was $279)
More Patagonia backpack deals
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Roll-Top Pack $112 (was $150)
- Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack $179 (was $229)
- Patagonia Dirt Roamer Bike Pack 20 L $119 (was $159)
- Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25 L $117 (was $149)
- Patagonia Descensionist Snow Pack $209 (was $279)
- Patagonia Disperser Roll-Top Pack – 40 L $165 (was $219)
- Snowdrifter 20L Snow Pack $179 (was $239)
Matador backpack deals
- Matador Beast 18 Technical Pack $105 (was $140)
- Matador GlobeRider35 Travel Pack $217 (was $289)
- Matador SEG28 Travel Pack $187 (was $250)
- Matador SEG45 Travel Pack $149 (was $200)
More 4th of July backpack deals from REI
- Deuter Speed Lite 13 Pack $45 (was $60)
- Matador GlobeRider45 Travel Pack $262 (was $349)
- Arc’teryx Mantis 16 Pack $101 (was $120)
- Camelbak M.U.L.E. Pro 14 Hydration Pack – Women’s $80 (was $160)
- Freerain Waterproof Packable Hip Pack $45 (was $60)
- Dakine Seeker 6 L Hip Pack Dakine $112 (was $150)
- Dakine Hot Laps 5 L Hip Pack $90 (was $120)
- Nano 22 H2O Hydration Pack $75 (was $99)
- Dakine Syncline 12 L Hydration Pack – Women’s $135 (was $180)
- Dakine Syncline 12 L Hydration Pack $135 (was $180)
- Deuter Aircontact Core 65 + 10 Pack – Men’s $195 (was $260)
- Mountain Hardwear JMT 25 L Pack – Women’s $120 (was $160)
- Mountain Hardwear Gnarwhal 25 Snow Pack $127 (was $170)
- Mountain Hardwear Powabunga 32 Snow Pack $149 (was $200)
