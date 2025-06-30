Grab rare deals on our favorite backpacks and camping packs during REI’s 4th of July sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I carry an outdoor backpack as my everyday bag. They look cool, they’re built super tough, and strangers won’t judge you if you completely fill one of the many built-in pockets with trail mix. Right now, REI is throwing its massive 4th of July sale, and some of the best deals offer deep discounts on our favorite camping and outdoor bags. So, if you’re going on multi-day hikes or you’re just looking for a new bag to carry around every day, grab one on the cheap before the sale ends July 7.

Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack — $54 (was $109) This deal only lasts until stock is gone. Patagonia See It

I love a brightly colored backpack. If you’re like me, you can get this 26L Patagonia backpack for less than half price during this sale. The Vessel Blue colorway is currently available for $54, offering all the same features as the full-priced versions. A removable padded sleeve protects a laptop if you want to use it for everyday carry. A DWR coating helps it easily stand up to precipitation. Plus, the roomy main compartment is complemented by a trio of external pockets to keep everything organized.

Camelbak H.A.W.G. Commute 30 Pack — $68 (was $170) The all-black design helps it keep a low profile. CamelBak See It

This is another trail-ready pack that can also double as an everyday pack. The 30-liter capacity is more than enough for a full day of hiking or camping. Small pockets on the straps make a convenient spot for headphones or credit cards and IDs. Reflective details improve safety for wearing it on the street. Plus, it’s a CamelBack, so you can easily add an optional hydration pack to eschew the need for a water bottle.

REI Co-op Trailmade 60 Pack – Men's — $107 (was $179) This is plenty of capacity for an extended trip into the woods. REI See It

This is a true camping pack. It has a 60-liter capacity on a robust harness that’s comfortable over long distances. There are pockets everywhere, including the waist strap. The nylon shell resists moisture and abrasions. It comes in two sizes and two colors, all of which are on deep discount during this sale.

